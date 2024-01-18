Ram Mandir event: How to watch Pran-Pratishtha ceremony livestream

The Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of lord Ram is set to take place on January 22. The Ram temple trust has invited people to join the ceremony online. The event will also be shown in temples and other public places across rural and urban areas. The main rituals will be performed by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit.

Pran-Pratishtha ceremony: How to watch livestream

The live streaming of Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will take place from 11am to 1pm. You can watch it on DD News and DD National channels of Doordarshan or you can watch the livestream on their YouTube channels. Doordarshan will also provide feed to other news agencies and a YouTube link for other broadcasters.

Doordarshan will use nearly 40 cameras at different locations in Ayodhya, such as the Ram temple complex, Ram ki Paidi, Jatayu statue, and Kuber Tila. The live coverage will be in 4K technology, which Doordarshan had used for the G20 summit. The event will be broadcast in multiple languages and channels. Private channels can also access the feed through Doordarshan, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra.

The ceremony will also be broadcast at various Indian embassies and consulates around the world. The BJP has announced that the event will be shown live at the booth level throughout the country. Thousands of temples and booths are preparing to broadcast the ceremony.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other notable figures. As per the temple trust, approximately 8,000 invitations have been sent out for this event. The temple complex is scheduled to open its doors to the public from January 23 onwards.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Thursday that all central government offices will observe a half-day closure on January 22. This decision is in honour of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The minister explained that the decision was made considering the profound emotions associated with the event.