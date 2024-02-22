By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
PlayStation update: Sony has made major changes to PlayStation accounts. The company has announced support for password-less sign-ins for PlayStation accounts. With this development, PlayStation users will be able to sign into their accounts using passkeys.
For the unversed, a passkey is a password replacement that provides faster, easier, and more secure sign-in to accounts PlayStation Accounts. Instead of passwords, passkeys lets users sign in through their mobile device or computer using alternate methods such as fingerprint, face scan or a PIN.
Login to your PlayStation account hassle-free with passkeys arriving later today! Keep an eye out for updates.
Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation account.
Step 2: Now, go to Security and enable Sign in with Passkey.
Step 3: Now, select Create a Passkey option.
Step 4: Next, choose how you want to create a passkey, and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.
Step 1: Navigate to the sign-in screen on your PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4 console or connected device.
Step 2: Tap the Sign-in with Passkey option.
Step 3: When you try to sign in, you will be prompted to use your saved passkey to sign in.
Step 1: Sign in to PlayStation account.
Step 2: Next, go to Security section and then select Manage Passkeys.
Step 3: Now, select Create a Passkey option.
Step 4: Now tap Create on This Device or Create on Another Device option.
Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions to set up a new passkey.
Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Account.
Step 2: Go to Security and disable Sign in with Passkey.
Step 3: Create a password to sign in to your PlayStation account.
Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Account.
Step 2: Go to Security option and select Manage Passkeys option.
Step 3: Select Remove next to the passkey option you’re done.
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
