comscore
English | हिंदी
22 Feb, 2024 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileHow ToOPPO India
  • Home
  • How To
  • PlayStation now lets you sign-in your account without a password: How to use it

PlayStation now lets you sign-in your account without a password: How to use it

Sony has rolled out passkey support for PlayStation accounts. Here is a step-by-step of how you can set up passkey and use it for your PlayStation account.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Feb 22, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

PS5
PS5

Story Highlights

  • Sony has rolled out passkey support for PlayStation account.
  • This feature is available for PS5, PS4, computer and mobile devices.
  • Passkeys replace passwords for account sign-ins.

PlayStation update: Sony has made major changes to PlayStation accounts. The company has announced support for password-less sign-ins for PlayStation accounts. With this development, PlayStation users will be able to sign into their accounts using passkeys.

READ MORE
Xbox-exclusive games are officially coming to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

For the unversed, a passkey is a password replacement that provides faster, easier, and more secure sign-in to accounts PlayStation Accounts. Instead of passwords, passkeys lets users sign in through their mobile device or computer using alternate methods such as fingerprint, face scan or a PIN.

READ MORE
Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring Xbox exclusives to PS5: Here's what we know

Login to your PlayStation account hassle-free with passkeys arriving later today! Keep an eye out for updates.

READ MORE
Amazon Soundbar Days: Top deals on soundbars Samsung, Sony, more

How to set up a passkey in your PlayStation Account

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation account.
Step 2: Now, go to Security and enable Sign in with Passkey.
Step 3: Now, select Create a Passkey option.
Step 4: Next, choose how you want to create a passkey, and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

How to sign in with your passkey on PlayStation Account

Step 1: Navigate to the sign-in screen on your PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4 console or connected device.
Step 2: Tap the Sign-in with Passkey option.
Step 3: When you try to sign in, you will be prompted to use your saved passkey to sign in.

How to add a passkey to your PlayStation Account

Step 1: Sign in to PlayStation account.
Step 2: Next, go to Security section and then select Manage Passkeys.
Step 3: Now, select Create a Passkey option.
Step 4: Now tap Create on This Device or Create on Another Device option.
Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions to set up a new passkey.

How to revert to password sign in in PlayStation Account

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Account.
Step 2: Go to Security and disable Sign in with Passkey.
Step 3: Create a password to sign in to your PlayStation account.

How to remove a passkey from your PlayStation Account

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Account.
Step 2: Go to Security option and select Manage Passkeys option.
Step 3: Select Remove next to the passkey option you’re done.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

PasskeyPlayStation 5PS5Sony

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language