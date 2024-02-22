PlayStation update: Sony has made major changes to PlayStation accounts. The company has announced support for password-less sign-ins for PlayStation accounts. With this development, PlayStation users will be able to sign into their accounts using passkeys.

For the unversed, a passkey is a password replacement that provides faster, easier, and more secure sign-in to accounts PlayStation Accounts. Instead of passwords, passkeys lets users sign in through their mobile device or computer using alternate methods such as fingerprint, face scan or a PIN.

Login to your PlayStation account hassle-free with passkeys arriving later today! Keep an eye out for updates.

How to set up a passkey in your PlayStation Account

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation account.

Step 2: Now, go to Security and enable Sign in with Passkey.

Step 3: Now, select Create a Passkey option.

Step 4: Next, choose how you want to create a passkey, and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

How to sign in with your passkey on PlayStation Account

Step 1: Navigate to the sign-in screen on your PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4 console or connected device.

Step 2: Tap the Sign-in with Passkey option.

Step 3: When you try to sign in, you will be prompted to use your saved passkey to sign in.

How to add a passkey to your PlayStation Account

Step 1: Sign in to PlayStation account.

Step 2: Next, go to Security section and then select Manage Passkeys.

Step 3: Now, select Create a Passkey option.

Step 4: Now tap Create on This Device or Create on Another Device option.

Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions to set up a new passkey.

How to revert to password sign in in PlayStation Account

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Account.

Step 2: Go to Security and disable Sign in with Passkey.

Step 3: Create a password to sign in to your PlayStation account.

How to remove a passkey from your PlayStation Account

Step 1: Sign in to your PlayStation Account.

Step 2: Go to Security option and select Manage Passkeys option.

Step 3: Select Remove next to the passkey option you’re done.