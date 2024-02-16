Microsoft has finally announced that some of the Xbox-exclusive games are officially coming to other consoles, which are essentially the Sony PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The new strategy — which Microsoft hopes will make its gaming business expand beyond its Xbox consoles — involves the launch of four titles on Sony and Nintendo’s consoles initially. However, Microsoft is not naming what these titles are. It, however, hinted that two of the four games will be community-driven games, while the other two are not-so-big titles.

READ MORE Xbox Series X gets cheaper by Rs 10,000

“We’ve made the decision that we’re going to take four games to the other consoles,” Spencer said on the newly launched official Xbox podcast.

READ MORE Xbox Series X gets up to Rs 11,000 discount online

Microsoft may not want to reveal the names of the titles coming to PS5 and Switch, but according to The Verge, the company is kicking off this new strategy with the release of Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment. Later, it will release Sea of Thieves and Grounded for the two consoles. Previous rumours suggested that Microsoft was planning to make Starfield a multiplatform title, while Indian Jones was also in the pipeline for a PS5 release. While these two AAA titles are not immediately coming to PS5 and Switch, Spencer has not ruled out a future possibility.

More multiplatform games?

Spencer also shared some insights into what lies ahead for the video gaming industry, and according to him, it is a bright one — at least for gamers. “I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be smaller and smaller part of the game industry,” said Spencer during the podcast. In other words, Spencer is agreeing to a future where Microsoft will increase the number of multiplatform games but also expects other companies to do the same.

Microsoft is framing this move as it wants to learn from the release of these four games, and based on the feedback, it will decide on whether to launch more games on these platforms. Spencer pointed out that developing games for other platforms is “real work,” so it will not begin doing it before making sure that “the return makes sense.”