Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the expansion of its WhatsApp-based ticketing system today. WhatsApp-based ticketing system was initially launched on the Airport Express Line in June this year. Within three months, the DMRC has now extended this service to cover all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. DMRC has collaborated with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd for WhatsApp-based ticketing service.

Passengers can now purchase metro tickets by sending a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp using their smartphones across the whole DMRC network. This user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, and the service is now available across 12 metro lines and encompassing 288 metro stations, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro line.

A passenger can purchase a maximum of six QR tickets using this system at a single time. This facility is available between 6AM to 9PM for all lines and from 4AM to 11PM for the Airport Line (Orange Line). Furthermore, ticket cancellations are not allowed in WhatsApp Ticketing and a marginal convenience fee will be applied to transactions made via credit/debit card, while no convenience fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.

If you find DMRC WhatsApp ticketing features interesting and want to use it to book a ticket for yourself or your friends and family. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to purchase Delhi Metro tickets using WhatsApp.

A step-by-step guide on how to purchase Delhi Metro tickets using WhatsApp

Step 1: Add DMRC’s official chatbot number 9650855800 to your contacts.

Step 2: Start a chat with this WhatsApp number by sending a ‘Hi’.

Step 3: Select a language for your conversation.

Step 4: Now select the Buy Ticket option.

Step 5: Click on the “Click Here” option. This will open a new web page.

Step 6: Now Choose your source and destination metro stations and select the number of tickets you want to you.

Step 7: You must now tell the chatbot the number of tickets you want to buy.

Step 8: Click continue and choose the mode of payment in the next step. You could choose between UPI, credit card, and debit card.

Step 9: You will receive a link to make a payment on WhatsApp.

Step 10: Click on the link to make payment.

Step 11: After a successful transaction, a QR code-based ticket will appear in the same chat that you can scan at the scanner installed on AFC gates.