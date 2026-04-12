Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 match

The 20th match of IPL 2026 will see the Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams are coming into this match after recent losses. This game is important for both sides to get back on track. The fans are looking forward to a close match since both teams possess good players. Also Read: CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile

Match Details, Time, Venue

The match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on April 12, 2026. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST. Wankhede stadium will host the match. This stadium has a reputation for high-scoring games and good attendance. Also Read: IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH: Match time, how to watch live streaming on mobile and TV

How to Watch Livestream and Telecast Details Also Read: RR vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Bengaluru T20 match online

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network on TV. The live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. This ensures that viewers can easily watch the match on the TV, as well as mobile devices.

Performance

Mumbai Indians have been on a poor performance following the first win of the season. Players such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have failed to be consistent. Captain Hardik Pandya should also play better in completing overs. Nevertheless, Jasprit Bumrah is one of the major players in ball.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have appeared more stable this season. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal are playing well with the bat. They also have strong hitters in their middle and lower order which makes them advantageous.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Match History

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have been involved in 34 matches of IPL. Mumbai Indians have a record of 19 wins and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a record of 15 wins. This indicates that Mumbai is slightly ahead with regard to historical records.

Players

Among the players expected to play in Mumbai Indians are Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will probably have a strong batting lineup consisting of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, with Devdutt Padikkal and other finishers.

This game is crucial to both teams in order to gain a better standing in the points table. A victory here would aid in accumulating momentum towards the remaining of the tournament. Both teams will be interested in playing better and not to lose again.

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Key Details

The 20th match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12, 2026. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM IST. The venue for the game is Wankhede Stadium. Fans can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.