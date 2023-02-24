comscore How to mark a message as urgent in Microsoft Teams
News

Microsoft Teams hacks: How to set a message as urgent

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help Microsoft Teams users to ensure that their messages standout among others based on their importance.

Highlights

  • Microsoft Teams lets users get their messages noticed among others with the Set Delivery option.
  • Users can pick between Urgent and Important delivery options.
  • Urgent messages get highlighted after every two minutes 20 seconds.
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a fairly popular communication platform that is used not just for video and audio conferences but also for day-to-day text messages when collaborating with colleagues. And when chatting with a bunch of colleagues in a group chat, it’s easy for an important message to set lost or go unnoticed in a sea of other messages. An easy way to highlight such messages is using a feature called ‘Delivery’ in Microsoft Teams. Also Read - Microsoft Teams new feature to allow real-time editing in chat: All you need to know

This feature enables users to set the importance of a message. Users can pick between Important and Urgent options. Urgent messages are highlighted after every two minutes and 20 seconds or until the message is read. Important messages, on the other hand, are displayed with a big Important headline and a red exclamation mark on top. Such messages are also highlighted in a bigger and bolder font.

So, if you want to highlight a message in Teams, here is what you need to do.

How to set a delivery option in Microsoft Teams on desktop

Step 1: Open Microsoft Teams on your laptop.
Step 2: Click on the Chat icon that appears on the top left corner of the app to access all your chats.
Step 3: Now, click on the chat where you want to highlight your message.
Step 4: Next tap the Exclamation mark option that appears right next to the Format option above the text box that appears near the bottom of the screen.
Step 5: Now select one of the two options — Important or Urgent.
Step 6: Now type your message and hit the Send button.

How to set a delivery option in Microsoft Teams mobile app

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Teams app on your Android smartphone or your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Tap on the Chat tab option at the bottom of the app.
Step 3: Now tap the chat where you want to highlight your message.
Step 4: Next, tap the Plus icon at the bottom of the screen next to the text box.
Step 5: Now tap the Priority option that appears right next to the GIF option.
Step 6: Now either select the priority of your message. You can pick between Important and Urgent options.
Step 7: Now type your message and tap the send button near the message box.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 3:48 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Alexa Users In India Gets New Male Voice Option - Watch Video

Nokia C02 is the newest compact flagship by HMD Global

YouTube lets creators dub videos in multiple languages

Meta to lay off 11K more employees in March

Google Photos gets a new 'Magic Eraser' feature to remove unwanted objects

Don t Like Texting? ChatGPT Can Now Reply WhatsApp Messages For You - Watch Video

Notion s Now Letting Anyone Use Its AI Features - Watch Video

Sony State of Play highlights: Resident Evil 4, Destiny 2, Suicide Squad 4 and more

Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video

iQOO Neo 7 Review

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?