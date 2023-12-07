Video conferencing platforms are an excellent way to conduct virtual meetings. They provide users with an intuitive, user-friendly interface and a range of features to help users easily connect with colleagues and clients. These platforms offer a variety of features to make virtual meetings easier, including the ability to schedule meetings in advance, invite participants, manage attendees, configure meeting settings and features, and host spontaneous meetings. As more and more companies adopt remote work policies, the use of virtual meetings has become increasingly common.

Microsoft Teams and Google Meet are two of the most popular platforms for conducting online meetings. If you’re new to the platform, setting up your first meeting can be a little intimidating. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of planning a Microsoft Teams and Google Meet meeting on your desktop and mobile apps, so you can collaborate effectively with your team from anywhere in the world.

A step-by-step guide on how to host a meeting in Google Meet and Microsoft Teams

Google Meet on the app

Step 1: Go to the Play Store and download and install the Google Meet app.

Step 2: Open the Meet app and at the bottom right, tap New.

Step 3: Tap Create a new meeting.

Step 4: To share a meeting link, select an option from copy, email or text the link or share.

Step 5: To join a meeting you created, tap Join meeting.

Google Meet on desktop

​Step 1: Go to Google Meet.

Step 2: Click New Meeting.

Step 3: Select an option:

Create a meeting for later: To share the meeting details for a future meeting, copy the meeting link and share with participants.

To directly start the meeting with this link, paste the link into a browser; or enter the link into the “Enter a code or link” field and then click Join.

Step 4: Start an instant meeting: Create a new meeting and join the meeting directly.

Microsoft Teams on the desktop app

Step 1: Go to Calendar on the left side of Teams, then select Meet now in the upper right corner.

Step 2: Give it a title, choose whether you want to use video, and pick your preferred audio source.

Step 3: When you’re ready, hit Join now.

Step 4: To invite people, start typing the name or phone number under People in the top right or choose Copy join info and paste the link in a message.

Microsoft Teams on the mobile app

To schedule a Microsoft Teams meeting using the mobile app,

Step 1: Launch the Microsoft Teams app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on Meet now.

Step 3: Type in the Meeting name.

Step 4: Tap on the Copy meeting link to share with other participants.

Step 5: Tap on Start meeting.

Step 6: Tap on Join now.

Step 7: To add participants to the meeting, tap on Add participants.

Step 8: Or, tap on the Share meeting invites to ask participants to join the meeting.