Microsoft has announced a new Maybelline Beauty app in Microsoft Teams. The app is from Maybelline New York, which will allow Teams users to adjust their personal style from within a Teams meeting.

The Maybelline Beauty app provides users with 12 unique looks and can select from different digital makeup colours and blur effects. The filter will show the exact Maybelline items and colours that are used to mimic the makeup, so users can apply the same makeup to their own faces in reality.

Users can also preview their looks before applying a look of their choice.

The app was Developed in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute, which is a nonprofit organization that works with public data to make media more inclusive and diverse. It ensures that the virtual makeup looks will work well for a wide and varied group of people.

In addition to this, the app uses AI-powered functionality from Modiface, which is an augmented reality technology for the beauty industry owned by Maybelline’s parent company L’Oreal. Microsoft said that the app identifies over 70 points of the user’s face to create a “virtual map” that enables the application of digital filters.

The new option is currently available in preview mode to Microsoft Teams Enterprise customers around the world. It will be released on a rolling basis starting July 19 and can be found under the “Video Effects” section in the Teams meeting settings.

If you find this feature interesting, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use this feature on Microsoft Teams Enterprise.

How to use the Maybelline app in Microsoft Teams

Before the meeting

Step 1: Click on the button that says Join meeting.

Step 2: A new window will open with some options. Click on the one that says Video Effects.

Step 3: You will see a list of video effects on the left side. Click on the one that says More Video Effects.

Step 4: A new pane will open on the right side with more video effects. Scroll down until you see the Filters category and click on it.

Step 5: You will see a list of filters from different brands. Look for the one that says Maybelline and click on it.

Step 6: You will see a preview of different Maybelline looks on the right side. Scroll down to see all of them.

Step 7: Once you have selected your look, click on the button that says Join now to enter the meeting with your Maybelline filter on.

During the meeting

Step 1: Click More at the top of your meeting screen. This will open a menu with various options for customizing your video and audio settings.

Step 2: Click Video Effects. This will open a new window where you can choose from different effects and filters.

Step 3: Scroll down in the right pane and select Maybelline under the Filters category. This will show you a range of looks from Maybelline that you can apply to your video.

Step 4: Scroll down to view all and select your favourite look.

You can see a preview of how each look will change your video in the left pane. You can also adjust the intensity of the filter using the slider below the preview.

Step 5: Click Preview to see your selected look without others viewing yet or Apply to turn on your favourite look.