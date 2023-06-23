Microsoft Teams' animated backgrounds feature now in public preview

Microsoft has announced that its video conferencing platform Teams’ new animated background feature is now available to everyone on the public preview channel. The animated backgrounds feature in Teams meetings allows users to replace an existing background with a dynamic animation for a more immersive virtual environment. Also Read - Microsoft may separate Teams from its Office products to avoid anti-trust concerns

"It offers various options to enhance meeting experiences with creativity and personalisation based on what you want. Currently, only pre-defined backgrounds from Microsoft are supported," Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday.

Users must be members of the Teams Public Preview and use the Windows or macOS Teams client to use this feature. To test the feature — before a meeting starts, on the pre-join screen, select Effects and Avatars > Video effects and choose a new animated background, indicated by the small video icon in the bottom-left corner of the preview image.

During a meeting, you can choose an animated background by going to More > Effects and Avatars > Select a background.

However, there are some limitations that come with the feature. The tech giant said that animated backgrounds are not available on low-end devices and require at least 8 GB RAM and a CPU with four logical processors. Moreover, only pre-defined backgrounds from Microsoft are currently supported, and using video filters may slow down background animation if your machine has a high workload.

Microsoft also recently introduced a feature called Collaborative Notes in Teams, which is designed to enhance the meeting experience in the video conferencing platform by simplifying the process of creating agendas and creating action items. “Collaborative notes eliminate the typical bottleneck of a single note-taker for capturing the agenda and notes and also makes them visible to everyone, improving accuracy and inclusion at every stage of your meeting,” the company added in the blog post.

— Written with inputs from IANS