If you’re an Apple user and you’ve misplaced your Apple Watch, there’s a new way to find it using an iPhone running iOS 17. This feature allows you to ping your Apple Watch from your iPhone, making it emit a sound to help you locate it quickly. Previously, you could only ping an iPhone to find it using an Apple Watch. However, this new feature makes it easier to locate your watch by sending a signal from your iPhone to your watch. This feature is particularly useful when your device is nearby but out of sight, such as under a cushion or in another room.

READ MORE These are the best iPhones to buy in Amazon and Flipkart sale: Guide

To use this feature, make sure your Apple Watch and iPhone are within Bluetooth range, typically 33 feet or 10 meters. Keep in mind that Bluetooth signals may be affected by environmental factors such as walls and other obstacles. If you find this feature interesting and want to use it to find your Watch, here is a step-by-step guide on how to find your missing Apple Watch using an iPhone’s Ping my Watch feature.

READ MORE iPhone hacks: How to lock private browsing tabs on iPhone with iOS 17

A step-by-step guide on how to find your missing Apple Watch using iPhone’s Ping My Watch feature

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone, and scroll down till you find Control Center.

READ MORE iPhone hacks: How to identify any food and find recipe

Step 2: Under the More Controls section, scroll down until you find Ping My Watch.

Step 3: Tap the plus (+) button to add it to Control Center.

Step 4: On an iPhone with Face ID, swipe down from the screen’s upper-right to open Control Center. Or, swipe up from the bottom if you have an iPhone with a Touch ID/Home button.

Step 5: Tap on the Ping My Watch button to make the Apple Watch start beeping.

Meanwhile, if you have misplaced your Apple Watch, you can use the Find My app on your iPhone or iCloud.com to track it down. The app can show the current or last known location of the Watch, play a sound to help find it, or lock and erase it remotely. The Find My feature is automatically enabled for the Apple Watch when it is paired with an iPhone that has it turned on. The Watch can use LTE or Wi-Fi to communicate its location. If you find this feature interesting or want to use it, here is a step-by-step guide.

t latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.