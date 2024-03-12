Lost your Android phone? Here are 3 ways you can find it

We all have lost our smartphones — even if it is for a few moments — at some point. Thankfully, Google offers multiple ways using which you can find your lost Android phone. What’s good is that you don’t need your phone’s IMEI number to use these hacks. However, you do need to ensure a few things to ensure that these hacks work. Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can find your lost Android phone. But before we get into the details, here’s what you need to ensure for this feature to work.

What do you need to find your lost Android phone?

While Google does offers users a host of ways to find their lost phones, there is a list of conditions that you need to meet in order to find your lost Android phone. Here’s what you need:

— You need to have logged in to your Google Account on your Android phone.

— You need to have your ‘Location’ turned on.

— You need to have the ‘Find My Device’ feature turned on.

— You need to have Google Play or Google Play Store installed on your Android phone.

— Your phone needs to be connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi.

How to find your lost Android phone?

Using Google Account

Step 1: Go to — android.com/find — on a web browser.

Step 2: Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 3: At the top of the sidebar, select the lost device.

Step 4: If your lost device has more than one user profile: Sign in with a Google Account that’s on the main or personal profile.

Step 5: The lost device will get a notification. On the map, you will get information about where the device is.

Step 6: If you get a prompt, tap Enable lock & erase and select Play sound.

Once you do that, you Android phone will ring at full volume for five minutes, even if it is set to silent or vibrate.

Using Find My Device app

Step 1: Open the Find My Device app on another Android phone or tablet.

Step 2: Sign in.

— If your own device is lost, tap Continue as [your name].

— If you are helping a friend, tap Sign In As Guest and let your friend sign in.

Step 3: From the listed devices, select the device that you want to find.

Step 4: The lost device will get a notification, and, on the map, you will get information about where the device is.

You may be prompted to provide the lock screen PIN for the Android phone you want to find. This applies to devices running Android 9 or higher.

Using your Wear OS powered smartwatch

Step 1: Wake up your smartwatch.

Step 2: Slide down from the watch face.

Step 3: Tap Find My Phone and wait for your phone to ring.