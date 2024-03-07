If you are a credit card user or have taken multiple loans, you must keep track of your credit score. However, some platforms may not let you check your credit or CIBIL score that easily as you’d have to pay to do that. You can check your CIBIL score on your banking apps, but that may cost you anywhere from Rs 500 to above Rs 1,000, depending on the report. However, payment apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe allow users to check their CIBIL score free of cost. Let’s see how you can check your CIBIL score in seconds for free.

Check CIBIL score on Paytm for free

Step 1: Download and Install the Paytm app on your Android or iOS smartphone, if you haven’t already.

Step 2: Open the Paytm app on your smartphone and log in or register if you are a new user.

Step 3: Once done, you should be on the home page. Scroll down and look for the Free Credit Score option, which should be under the Loans & Credit Cards section.

Step 4: Tap on terms and conditions to view them, and once done, hit the check box to agree.

Step 5: Tap on Proceed and in seconds you should see your credit score, including Credit history such as overdue payments, loans, and Credit Card details.

Check CIBIL score on Google Pay for free

Step 1: Again, if you haven’t downloaded already, download and Install the Google Pay app on your Android or iOS smartphone from PlayStore/App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and log in or register if you are a new user.

Step 3: Once you log in, you should be on the home screen.

Step 3: Scroll down to the bottom and look for the Check your CIBIL score for free option and tap on it.

Step 4: Once you follow the above steps, you will automatically get your CIBIL score. However, it may ask for a few details when checking your CIBIL for the first time on the app. After you fill in those details, you will get your CIBIL score.

Check CIBIL score on PhonePe for free

Step 1: Download and Install the PhonePe app on your Android or iOS smartphone, if you haven’t already.

Step 2: Open the app and log in or register if you are a new user.

Step 3: Tap on the Credit section at the bottom.

Step 4: You should now be in the Credit section that will allow you to automatically check your CIBIL. Just tap on Check Now.

That’s how easily you can check your CIBIL score online for free.