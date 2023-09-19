Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio has launched its new Jio AirFiber services in India today. The new service offers high-speed internet access through wireless technology. The company announced these services at its annual general meeting (AGM) in August 2023. Jio AirFiber is based on Jio’s 5G network and advanced wireless technology, which can deliver speeds of up to 1 Gbps. The services are aimed at providing broadband access to areas where laying optical fibre is difficult or costly. The Jio AirFiber plans start from Rs 599 per month, which offers unlimited data at 30Mbps speed. The other plans are Rs 899 and Rs 1199 for 100Mbps.

Jio AirFiber also has Jio AirFiber Max plans, which are more premium and offer higher speeds and benefits. The most affordable Jio AirFiber Max plan costs Rs 1,499 per month and offers unlimited data at 300Mbps speed. The other plans are Rs 2,499 for 500Mbps and Rs 3,999 for 1000Mbps. However, these plans are only available in select areas.

The Jio AirFiber Max plans also come with additional features such as free voice calls, and free access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, and more. The customers also get a free subscription to Jio apps like JioCinema.

Jio AirFiber and Jio AirFiber Max are expected to compete with Airtel Xstream AirFiber, which was launched earlier this month as India’s first home 5G Wi-Fi service.

Jio AirFiber comes with a plug-and-play device that can be easily installed and activated by the customers themselves. If you find the features and plans of Jio AirFiber interesting and want to order one for yourself, here is a step-by-step guide on how to order Jio AirFiber in India.

A step-by-step guide on how to order Jio AirFiber in India

Step 1: Go to Jio’s official website.

Step 2: Click on Know More in the Jio AirFiber banner.

Step 3: Click on Get JioAirFiber.

Step 4: Enter all details and click on Proceed.

Step 5: Select your location on the Map.

Step 6: Enter OTP and click verify.

Interested buyers can also visit their nearest Jio store or give a missed call on 60008-60008 to start booking on WhatsApp.