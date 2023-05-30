JioCinema has a new world record to its credit thanks to IPL: Check details

comscore
JioCinema breaks world record with over 3.2 crore viewers during IPL final

JioCinema has broken the world record for the most concurrent views to a live-streamed event as over 3.2 crore viewers witnessed IPL finale of this year.

Highlights

  • JioCinema is the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023.
  • JioCinema broke the world record for most concurrent views to a live-streamed event.
  • Over 3.2 crore viewers witnessed IPL finale on JioCinema.
JioCinema

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023, has broken the world record for the most concurrent views to a live-streamed event on Monday as over 3.2 crore viewers witnessed the finale of this year IPL, featuring Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans. Also Read - IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

During Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023, JioCinema recorded over 2.57 crore concurrent viewers witnessing the sensational century by Shubhman Gill in the first innings between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Also Read - How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online

Disney’s Hotstar, the former digital streaming partner of the IPL, drew over 2.5 crore simultaneous viewers for a cricket match in July 2019, a record that stood unbroken for several years.

Moreover, on April 17, about 2.4 crore viewers came together to watch MS Dhoni’s CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This record was set after bettering the one set on April 12 of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 crore, again when Dhoni almost pulled off another heist against Rajasthan Royals.

JioCinema continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1,500 crore video views in the first seven weeks of this year’s IPL.

In the 16th edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected rescheduled final of the season to win a record-equaling fifth IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 30, 2023 11:02 AM IST
