IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH: Match time, how to watch live streaming on mobile and TV

The IPL 2026 season continues with another afternoon game, as Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have had a different start to their campaigns, which makes this match slightly more interesting going in. Also Read: CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile

Punjab Kings have looked in good touch so far, picking up wins early in the season. Their last game was washed out due to rain, but they still have momentum on their side. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are coming into this match after a loss and will be looking to get things back on track. Also Read: RR vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Bengaluru T20 match online

PBKS vs SRH IPL T20 match date, time, venue

The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled for today, April 11. It will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Also Read: KKR vs LSG live streaming: When and how to watch IPL 2026 match on phone

The toss is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST, while the match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch PBKS vs SRH live on TV

If you are planning to watch the match on TV, it will be available on the Star Sports Network.

The network continues to handle the official broadcast of IPL matches in India, so you can tune in through your regular cable or DTH connection.

How to watch PBKS vs SRH on mobile, smart TV

For those watching online, the match will be streamed on JioHotstar. You can watch it on your phone, tablet, or smart TV through the app or website. A valid subscription is required to access the live stream.

The platform supports multiple devices, so you can switch between screens depending on where you are watching from.

What to expect from the match

Punjab Kings will look to continue their early form and add more points to the table. Their batting unit has been working well, and they will want to carry that forward.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to fix a few things, especially with the ball. There were some good individual performances in the last match, but the team could not close it out. This game gives them a chance to reset and try again, especially against a team that has been doing well so far.