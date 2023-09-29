Have you ever seen a delicious dish at a restaurant and wondered what it was and how to make it at home? Have you ever looked at your old photos of food and wished you had a recipe for that amazing sauce you had? If you have an iPhone, you can now do that with iOS 17. Apple has added a new feature to the iPhone’s Visual Look Up, which lets you take or save a photo of food and get information and recipes for it. It’s a cool and handy feature, especially if you’re hungry. Want to know how to use your iPhone’s camera to find out what food is and how to cook it? Read here.

A step-by-step guide on how to identify any food and find recipes on iPhone

Step 1: First, you need to take a photo of the food you’re interested in with your iPhone. You can also use this feature on photos you already have, or even photos you download from other sources.

Step 2: Next, open the Photos app and select the photo.

Step 2: Tap the sparkly ‘i’ button below your photo.

You should see an ‘i’ info button. If your iPhone has recognized something in the photo, it will have sparkles around it.

Step 3: Now tap Look Up Food.

You will now see your iPhone’s guesses for what the food in the photo is. There will be different options here, with the most likely one at the top. Tap any of the options to see a recipe from the web.

