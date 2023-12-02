NameDrop is a new feature in iOS 17 that lets you share your contact information with other iPhone users nearby with a simple gesture. It uses AirDrop technology to send your contact information to another iPhone user in close proximity. You can choose what information you want to share, such as your name, phone number, email address, social media profiles, and more.

To use NameDrop, you need to have an iPhone running iOS 17 or later, and the other person needs to have the same. You also need to enable AirDrop on your iPhone and make yourself visible to everyone. Then, you need to wake up your iPhone and move the top of your device towards the other person’s device.

NameDrop is faster and more eco-friendly than using paper business cards. However, if you still don’t like the idea of accidentally triggering NameDrop with somebody else — or if you tend to carry two phones in your bag and don’t want them to be trying to exchange contact info all afternoon — you can quickly and easily turn it off. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to disable NameDrop on iPhone.

A step-by-step guide how to disable NameDrop on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Tap General.

Step 3: Select AirDrop.

Step 4: Toggle Bringing Devices Together off.

Once you’ve turned this setting off, you won’t be able to use NameDrop until you turn it back on again.

Meanwhile, two-factor authentication is a security measure that provides an additional layer of safeguarding for your Apple ID and iCloud account. This feature necessitates the input of a password and a six-digit confirmation code each time you log in on a new device or access confidential data. This confirmation code is dispatched to your trusted devices or phone number, making it more challenging for unauthorized users to gain access to your account. If you find this feature interesting and want to use two-factor authentication on your iPhone, here’s a guide on how to activate two-factor authentication for your Apple ID on your iPhone.