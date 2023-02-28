comscore Meta is setting up an A-team to introduce 'AI personas' for WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger
Meta is working on 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

"Over the longer term, we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways," Zuckerberg said.

Image: Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc is creating a new top-level product group focused on generative artificial intelligence (AI), Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday, as the AI race among Big Tech firms heats up. Also Read - WhatsApp tricks: How to read messages without opening the chat

AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, which has been struggling with slowing growth, and has cut thousands of jobs, as well as dialed down on experimental bets to beat the downturn. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users can now keep messages from disappearing

Meta to soon introduce AI personas: Mark Zuckerberg

“We’re starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. Also Read - Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

“Over the longer term, we’ll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways,” Zuckerberg said, but for now “we’re exploring experiences with text (chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences.”

Ahmad Al-Dahle will lead the new product team, which will report to Chris Cox, Meta’s chief product officer, a company spokesperson confirmed. This will enable Meta to more rapidly implement the AI research team’s findings in Meta’s products, the spokesperson said.

The public battle to dominate the AI technology space kicked off late last year with the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has since prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to China’s Baidu Inc, to announce their own offerings.

–With inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: February 28, 2023 10:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 28, 2023 10:06 AM IST
