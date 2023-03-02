comscore WhatsApp is working on a 'Report Status' shortcut for Android: Report
WhatsApp is introducing 'Report status updates' feature for Android

The WhatsApp feature makes sure that the messages, media, location sharing, calls and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices.

  • With the new WhatsApp feature, users can report any status update that might violate the Terms of Service, which will then be sent to the company's moderation team.
  • The WhatsApp feature makes sure that the messages, media, location sharing, calls and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices.
  • The new feature is useful as it will make the platform safe and secure for all users.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to report status updates, on Android beta. Beta testers will see a new “report” action within the status options, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp bans 3 million accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

WhatsApp to make it easier to report Status on the platform

With the new feature, users can report any status update that might violate the Terms of Service, which will then be sent to the company’s moderation team. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon introduce newsletters to Status tab on Android

As per the report, “When you report a status update, it will be forwarded to WhatsApp for moderation reasons. If it violates their Terms of Service, the account may be suspended from using WhatsApp.” Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out a 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Also, the feature makes sure that the messages, media, location sharing, calls and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices.

This means that no one else, not even WhatsApp, Meta and a proxy provider, can read the users’ personal messages and listen to their private calls.

The new feature is useful as it will make the platform safe and secure for all users.

The ability to report status updates is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

In January, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for Android beta.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is reportedly redesigning its Status tab to include newsletters, for Android beta. The company is working on changing the Status tab by adding two different sections– status and newsletter.

The important aspects of this newly designed section will be the incorporation of users’ subscribed newsletters directly into the status tab, as well as the capability to search for newsletters by username.

Moreover, status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout similar to Instagram Stories.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 12:57 PM IST
