If you want to exit a group chat on Instagram, you can do so easily by following these steps. The process may vary slightly depending on whether you use the app or the website. Remember that once you leave a group chat, you will lose access to the messages and other members will not know that you left. If you are the creator of the group chat, leaving it will also delete it for everyone else.

On Instagram app:

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app and tap the message icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Find the group chat you want to leave and tap on it.

Step 3: Tap the group name or the profile picture icon at the top.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap “Leave Chat”.

Step 5: Confirm by tapping “Leave” in the pop-up.

On Instagram website:

Step 1: Go to Instagram.com and log in to your account.

Step 2: Click on the message icon in the top right corner.

Step 3: Find the group chat you want to leave and click on it.

Step 4: Click on the group name at the top.

Step 5: A group information panel will appear on the right side. Click on the “…” button next to the group name.

Step 6: Select “Leave Group” from the dropdown menu.

Step 7: Confirm by clicking “Leave” in the pop-up.

