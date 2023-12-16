Instagram has announced a new feature for its users that allows them to create and add their own templates to stories. They can turn any story into a template. Further, other users can join the ‘Add Yours’ story or even customize it, if the original maker of the template allows them to. Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the rollout announcement of this feature in his IG Updates Broadcast Channel on Instagram.

“Today, we rolled out the ability to create your own Add Yours templates. You’ll be able to develop and share your own custom, meme-able templates by pinning GIFs, text, and gallery images – and template creators will be credited when others participate in the trend. We hope this gives people more ways to express their creativity in Stories and share what’s on their mind. Check it out, and let me know what you think,” note Mosseri in his Broadcast Channel.

The new feature is as simple as it sounds, unlike before, when you only had the option to join the trend by adding your pictures or comments to an ‘Add Yours’ story, now, users can even customize such stories.

Now, Instagram users can develop their own template and then choose whether to allow others to edit the template or simply use it as it is. When someone uses your custom template, you will be credited.

This feature is useful for those who always share stories on Instagram and it’s probably the right time of its arrival as Christmas is near. Having said that, let’s see how you can use the feature.

How to create a customizable story template on Instagram

As usual, before we get started, make sure you are on the latest version of the app as it’s always better to have the most recent version of the app installed on the phone for various reasons. If not, update the app by going into Play Store and App Store and then follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your Android and iOS device.

Step 2: To create your own story template, you first need to head to the story mode. To do that, simply swipe from left to right and you will be in the app’s camera. The default should be set for the story.

Step 3: Click a picture to create a template. It can be an actual image or some solid background, which you can create by pointing the camera to the surface until you see nothing and then tapping on the shutter to capture it. You should then have a black dark solid background to start with.

Step 5: Once you have the background ready, swipe from the bottom to the top or tap on the sticker at the top that’s placed next to the text icon.

Step 6: You should now see the ‘Add Yours’ template option on the upper side. Tap on it.

Step 7: Now, tap on the pair of dice at the bottom to bring up the existing templates. Instagram has added many yearly templates to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024. Select from any of the pre-made ones, which you can then edit and customize by tapping on Next at the top. Then tap Continue.

Step 8: Now, select the text to edit it. Add your own pictures, GIFs, music, and more. You can pin and unpin some elements by tapping on the Pin button at the top and then again tapping on the elements. When you unpin, others can edit that element and when you pin, others won’t be able to edit it.

Step 9: Once everything is done, tap on next.

Step 10: Tap on Your Story at the bottom to post it.

That’s how you can easily create a customized template, which can be further customized by others in their story, depending on whether allow it or not.