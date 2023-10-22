India and New Zealand will face each other in the 21st match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 today. Both teams have won all their previous four matches and are tied at the top of the score table with 8 points each. The match will be a crucial one as it will decide who will remain unbeaten in the tournament. India will miss its vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who suffered an injury in the last match against Bangladesh. He has gone to Bangalore for treatment and is expected to return for the match against England on October 29. India may bring in Suryakumar Yadav or Mohammad Shami as his replacement. Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the last match, will be the key batsman for India.

New Zealand will also be without its skipper Kane Williamson, who injured his thumb in the match against Afghanistan. Tom Latham will lead the team in his absence. New Zealand has a strong bowling attack with Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner. They also have some explosive batsmen like Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham.

How to watch India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match live stream

The match will start at 2PM IST and will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The stadium is known for its scenic beauty and high altitude.

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network and its regional channels. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website for free.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 5 with New Zealand defeating England in the opening match. The tournament features 10 teams- Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka- that will play each other once to determine the top four teams that will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be held on November 19 in Ahmedabad.