Disney+ Hotstar is down, both website and app not working

Several users took to Twitter to report the outage with screenshots where the Disney+ Hotstar website responded with "This site cannot be reached."

Disney+ Hotstar, the leading streaming service in India, is facing an outage, leaving users high and dry on the Day 1 of the second test match between India and Australia. According to outage watchdog Downdetector.com, more than 500 people reported the outage that seems to have kicked in at around 12 pm. Besides, several users took to Twitter to report the outage with screenshots where the Disney+ Hotstar website — www.hotstar.com — responded with “This site cannot be reached.” Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar finally lets you create profiles for multiple users

The outage comes days after Disney+ Hotstar reported a dip in its user base. The subscriber base of the Walt Disney-owned streaming service shrank from 61.3 million in the previous quarter to 57.5 million in the quarter ending on December 31, 2022. Critics and experts believe the cause of the decline in the subscriber base is the loss of streaming rights for the Indian Premier League slated from 2023 to 2027. Disney+ Hotstar has retained the rights to stream IPL for several years, but this time Viacom 18 seized the rights to live stream the cricket tournament via the Jio Cinema app. Also Read - Disney CEO Bob Iger announces to lay off 7K employees to cut costs

Another reason, a report suggested, might be the departure of HBO content. Smash-hit titles such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and Succession are likely to ditch Disney+ Hotstar in India for either HBO’s own streaming service HBO Max — which is rumoured to be launched in the country soon, or a rival streaming platform, such as Amazon Prime Video, which hosts content from different channels, such as Discovery+.

In other news, Disney+ Hotstar was spotted rolling out Profiles for its users. Profiles would let different users sharing a subscription have their personalised viewing experience, thanks to tailored recommendations for shows and movies. The Profiles section on Disney+ Hotstar will let you add profiles besides the default one and the one meant for kids. These profiles are likely to let you assign a photo, based on the characters of different Disney+ Hotstar shows such as Ms. Marvel, Criminal Justice, and Anupama. It is, however, not clear if profiles will be available according to a user’s subscription.

That being said, all major streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5, have had Profiles for a while, so Disney+ Hotstar is late to the party.

  Published Date: February 17, 2023 1:18 PM IST
