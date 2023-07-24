Smart speakers like Google Home and Amazon Echo have made our lives easier by allowing us to control various devices in our homes, such as lights and TVs, with our voices. But what if you want to control your dumb appliances with your voice, too?

That’s where smart plugs come in. A smart plug is a small device that plugs into an outlet and then plugs your appliance into it. Once the smart plug is connected to your Wi-Fi network, you can control it with your voice or through a smartphone app. This means that you can turn on your coffee maker before you get out of bed or turn off your space heater when you leave the house, all without having to touch a button.

Here’s how it actually works: when you tell your smart speaker to turn on or off your appliance, the smart plug sends a signal to the appliance, turning it on or off. You can also use the smart plug’s app to set timers or schedules for your appliances. For example, you could set a timer to turn on your coffee maker in the morning or schedule your lights to turn off at night. Smart plugs are a great way to automate your home and make your life a little bit easier.

Smart plugs are a great way to add smart home functionality to your older appliances without having to replace them. They’re also a relatively inexpensive investment.

If you’re looking for a way to make your home smarter, a smart plug is a great place to start. They’re easy to use, affordable, and they can help you save energy and time.

Here are five smart plugs from Amazon that you can use to turn your dumb appliances into smart ones:

1. Havells 16A smart plug

The Havells 16A WiFi Smart Plug is a powerful and versatile smart plug that lets you control your appliances remotely with your smartphone or tablet. It also has energy monitoring capabilities and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. This also has a 16A power rating with Wi-Fi connectivity. This cost Rs 1,018.

2. Ozone 16A WiFi Smart Plug

The Ozone 16A WiFi Smart Plug is a powerful smart plug that lets you control your appliances remotely and monitor your energy usage. It has a 16A power rating, Wi-Fi connectivity, and energy monitoring capabilities. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. This smart plug is a great way to automate your home and save energy. This cost Rs 999.

3. Wipro 10A smart plug

The Wipro 10A Smart Plug is a great way to control your home appliances remotely. It has a variety of features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, remote control via app, energy monitoring, and timers and schedules. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and works with small appliances like TVs, electric kettles, and mobile chargers. This cost Rs 999.

4. Syska WP001 Smart WiFi Enabled Plug with Power Meter

The Syska WP001 Smart WiFi Enabled Plug with Power Meter is a smart plug that lets you control your appliances remotely and monitor your energy usage. It has a 16A power rating, Wi-Fi connectivity, and energy monitoring capabilities. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. This smart plug is a great way to automate your home and save energy. This cost Rs 799.

5. Zunplus 10A SmartPlug Pro

The Zunplus 10A SmartPlug Pro is a smart plug that lets you control your appliances remotely and monitor your energy usage. It has a 10A power rating, Wi-Fi connectivity, and energy monitoring capabilities. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. This smart plug is a great way to automate your home and save energy. This cost Rs 649.

