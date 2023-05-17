Google is updating its inactivity policy for Google Accounts to two years across Google products. As a part of the updated policy, Google will delete a Google Account that has not been used or signed into for at least two years. This action will include all content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos. Also Read - Google will delete your account if it remains inactive for 2 years

Google has cited vulnerabilities of inactive accounts behind this move. The company has said that inactive accounts are more likely to be compromised as they rely on old passwords that may have been compromised and these accounts don’t have two-factor authentication set up. Also Read - Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook are coming a step closer: Here’s how

One simple way to avoid inactive account deletion is to keep on signing in at least once every two years but in case you forgot to sign in or somehow stopped using your account, you can use Google’s Inactive Account Manager, which lets users choose the fate of their account and data when they stop using it for up to 18 months. Also Read - How to invite family members to your Google Home: A step-by-step guide

Inactive Account Manager lets users give access to some of their account data or alert someone if they stop using their account for a specific period. It also lets users choose how long their account should be unused before Google treats it as inactive and what happens to their data then. They can either let someone they trust access it or request Google to erase it.

If you want to set up Google Inactive Account Manager, here is a step-by-step guide on how to set up Google Inactive Account Manager.

Finding Inactive Account Manager in Google Account is a bit difficult. But here is another way to do it.

Step 1: Go to your Google Account and then click on Data & Privacy from the top menu.

Step 2: Scroll down to Search Google Account and write Inactive Account Manager and click Enter.

Step 3: On Inactive Account Manager click Start.

Step 4: On After 3 months of inactivity, click Pen icon next to it and set your desired waiting period.

Step 5: On Add a phone number, add your phone number. Google will contact you by SMS at this number before taking any action.

Step 6: On Manage Contact Email, add your email address. Google will contact you by email at this email address before taking any action.

Step 7: On Choose who to notify & what to share, click ADD PERSON and add your trusted contact email address and click NEXT.

Step 8: On Choose what to share, select the preferred data that you want to share and click NEXT.

Step 9: On Confirm person to notify, add their contact number and click SAVE. Google will use this number to ensure that only the trusted contact can actually download your data. You can also add a personal message here.

Step 10: You can also auto-reply. This will inform anyone who emails you that you are no longer using this account and click NEXT.

Step 11: On Decide if your inactive Google Account should be deleted, choose as per your preference, and click REVIEW PLAN. Your trusted contact will get to three months to download your data before it gets deleted.

Step 12: On Confirm your plan, confirm and click CONFIRM PLAN.

Your Inactive Account Manager will be set up. You can also turn off your plan under Manage your plan.