With the advent of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), we rarely use cash for payments. That’s simply because paying someone just by scanning a QR code is a simple task. UPI is fast, secure, and reliable. However, with emerging scams online, you might have to reset or change your UPI PIN once in a while. This is necessary for the security of your money and so we’ll show you exactly how to do that.
People use the UPI tech via different UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. These apps have different features and speeds and so they all are important.
That said, let’s see how you can reset or change your UPI PIN on all the aforesaid apps.
Before we get started make sure you update the Google Pay app to the latest version.
Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone
Step 2: Tap on your profile photo in the top right corner
Step 3: Tap on the Bank account option
Step 4: Select the bank account
Step 5: Tap on the three dots and look for the Change UPI PIN option
Step 6: Tap on Change UPI PIN and enter your existing UPI number. Then continue
Step 7: Now, enter the new UPI PIN
Step 8: Re-enter it and continue to set it
Step 1: Open the PhonePe app on your Android or iOS device
Step 2: Click on your profile picture on the home screen
Step 3: Scroll down and look for the Payment Methods section
Step 4: Select the bank account
Step 5: Click on ResetUPI PIN
Step 6: Enter Debit/ATM card details associated with the bank account and proceed further
Step 7: Enter OTP
Step 8: Enter existing UPI PIN and continue
Step 10: Re-enter the UPI PIN and confirm to set it
Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Tap on your profile on the top left.
Step 3: Tap on the ‘Reset UPI Pin’ option, which should be located just below the QR code for your account
Step 4: Select the bank account under Payment Accounts
Step 5: Now, tap on ‘Change’
Step 6: Debit/ATM card details associated with the bank account and proceed further
Step 7: Enter existing UPI PIN and continue
Step 8: Now, enter the new UPI PIN and confirm to set it
That's how easily you can reset or change your UPI PIN on Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.
