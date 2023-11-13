With the advent of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), we rarely use cash for payments. That’s simply because paying someone just by scanning a QR code is a simple task. UPI is fast, secure, and reliable. However, with emerging scams online, you might have to reset or change your UPI PIN once in a while. This is necessary for the security of your money and so we’ll show you exactly how to do that.

People use the UPI tech via different UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. These apps have different features and speeds and so they all are important.

That said, let’s see how you can reset or change your UPI PIN on all the aforesaid apps.

How to reset or change your PIN on Google Pay

Before we get started make sure you update the Google Pay app to the latest version.

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone

Step 2: Tap on your profile photo in the top right corner

Step 3: Tap on the Bank account option

Step 4: Select the bank account

Step 5: Tap on the three dots and look for the Change UPI PIN option

Step 6: Tap on Change UPI PIN and enter your existing UPI number. Then continue

Step 7: Now, enter the new UPI PIN

Step 8: Re-enter it and continue to set it

How to reset or change your PIN on PhonePe

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app on your Android or iOS device

Step 2: Click on your profile picture on the home screen

Step 3: Scroll down and look for the Payment Methods section

Step 4: Select the bank account

Step 5: Click on ResetUPI PIN

Step 6: Enter Debit/ATM card details associated with the bank account and proceed further

Step 7: Enter OTP

Step 8: Enter existing UPI PIN and continue

Step 9:

Step 10: Re-enter the UPI PIN and confirm to set it

How to reset or change your PIN on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile on the top left.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Reset UPI Pin’ option, which should be located just below the QR code for your account

Step 4: Select the bank account under Payment Accounts

Step 5: Now, tap on ‘Change’

Step 6: Debit/ATM card details associated with the bank account and proceed further

Step 7: Enter existing UPI PIN and continue

Step 8: Now, enter the new UPI PIN and confirm to set it

That’s how easily you can reset or change your UPI PIN on Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.