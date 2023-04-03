How to reset or change your Amazon password

Amazon’s shopping platform is one of the best places to find any product that you are looking for on the planet. While the app makes it easy for users to find any product across categories, the same cannot be said about finding the account settings. So, if you find yourself in a situation where you want to update or reset your Amazon account password and you don’t know what to do, here is an easy guide that will help you with the same. Also Read - Whatsapp wants to give you more control over disappearing messages: Here’s how

How to change or update your Amazon account password on Android or iOS app

Step 1: Open the Amazon shopping app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Profile icon at the bottom of the screen. It is placed right next to the Home icon.

Step 3: Next, tap the Your Account option.

Step 4: Under the Account Settings option, tap the Login and Security option.

Step 5: Now you will get an approval request on your registered mobile number and email ID. Open your emailing account, say Gmail, and approve the request.

Step 6: Once you approve the request, you get be able to access the page where you can update all the fields, such as your name, two-step verification and your password. Tap the Edit button next to the Password option.

Step 7: Type in your existing password and then type your new password.

Step 8: Tap the Save Changes button.

Step 9: Scroll down and tap the Done button.

How to change or update your Amazon account password on desktop

Step 1: Open Amazon’s shopping site on your web browser.

Step 2: Log into your account.

Step 3: Click on Accounts and Lists option on the top left corner of the page.

Step 4: Click on Your Account option and then click on Login and Security option.

Step 5: Now you will get an approval request on your registered mobile number and email ID. Open your emailing account, say Gmail, and approve the request.

Step 6: Click on the Edit button next to the Password option.

Step 7: Type in your existing password and then type your new password. Type your new password again to confirm.

Step 8: Click on Save Changes button.

How to reset your Amazon account password on Android or iOS app

Step 1: On the login page of Amazon’s shopping app, tap the Forgot password option.

Step 2: Now, type your email address or phone number associated with your Amazon account.

Step 3: Next, Amazon will send you a six-digit OTP on your registered email ID. Enter that OTP in the space provided on the screen.

Step 4: Create a new password and you are done.

How to reset your Amazon account password on desktop

Step 1: Open Amazon’s shopping site on your web browser.

Step 2: Click on Accounts and Lists option on the top left corner of the page and click on Sign-In option.

Step 3: Click on the Forgot Your Password option under the Need Help drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter your registered email ID or phone number and then select Continue.

Step 5: Now Amazon will send you an email or SMS to authenticate your request. Enter the OTP you received and select Continue.

Step 6: Create a new password and you are done.