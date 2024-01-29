Instagram is not just for sharing photos and videos anymore. It also offers a feature that lets users make video calls with their friends and family, no matter where they are.

Video calling on Instagram is a convenient and fun way to stay in touch with your loved ones. You can see their faces, hear their voices, and even add some cool effects to spice up the conversation. If you want to try out this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to make video calls on Instagram.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your phone and tap the Direct Message icon (the paper airplane symbol) in the top right corner.

Step 2: Next, select the person or group you want to video call. You can choose anyone from your contacts, or create a new chat by tapping the plus sign.

Step 3: Then, there are two ways to start the video call. You can either tap the camera icon at the top right corner of the chat screen, or swipe right on the chat screen.

Step 4: Your friend or group will get a notification that you are calling them. They can either answer or decline the call.

Step 5: Once the call is connected, you will see both your and your friend’s video feeds on the screen. You can also see the number of people in the call and their names at the bottom.

Step 6: To switch between your front and back camera, tap the switch camera icon on the screen.

Step 7: To mute your microphone, tap the microphone icon on the screen.

Step 8: To add some fun effects to the call, tap the smiley face icon on the screen and choose an effect from the list. You can change the effect anytime during the call.

Step 9: To end the call, tap the red phone icon on the screen.

Meanwhile, if you wish to leave an Instagram group chat, it can be done with ease. The procedure might differ a bit based on whether you’re using the app or the website. Keep in mind that upon exiting a group chat, you will no longer have access to the messages and your departure will not be notified to other members. If you initiated the group chat, your exit will result in the deletion of the group for all members. If you’re looking to exit a group on Instagram, here’s a guide on how to do so.