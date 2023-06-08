comscore
How to generate your Personal Voice on iOS 17 beta: A step-by-step guide

Personal Voice is now available on iOS 17 beta and can be used with Live Speech on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, allowing users to type what they want to say.

  • Published: June 8, 2023 3:20 PM IST

  • ‌iOS 17‌ will be available to public beta testers next month.
  • iOS 17 beta enables users to create a Personal Voice.
  • iOS 17 developer beta is available to users free of cost.
Apple accessibility

Apple introduced new accessibility features including Personal Voice on May 16 this year. Personal Voice uses artificial intelligence to create a replica of users’ voices.  Also Read - How to use new Check In feature on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

This feature is now available on iOS 17 beta and can be used with Live Speech on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It will allow users to type what they want to say and have it read out loud during phone and FaceTime calls as well as in-person conversations.  Also Read - How to set up Cardio Fitness Level feature on Apple Watch: A step-by-step guide

This feature is useful for users that are at risk of losing their speech ability such as those who are suffering from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or other conditions that can impact their ability to speak.  Also Read - WWDC 2023: Apple says 81 percent of iPhones are running iOS 16

Users can create a Personal Voice with iOS 17 beta and the process takes around 15 minutes of speaking. Users can also do this in pieces. Their progress will be saved whenever they need to stop and can continue when they want. 

To create their Personal Voice, users are required to read a series of sentences aloud and after that, their iPhone will generate and store their Personal Voice. 

While recording users will need a quiet place with no background noise. As per Apple’s instruction, users should have their iPhone approximately six inches from their face and speak naturally at a consistent volume. iPhone will warn users if there will be too much background noise at their location while recording. 

If you find this feature interesting and want to create your Personal Voice, here is a step-by-step guide on how to create your Personal Voice on iPhone. 

A step-by-step guide on how to generate your Personal Voice on iOS 17 beta

Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 17 beta. If you don’t have it, you can sign up for the public beta program here: https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/

Step 1: Open the Settings app and tap Accessibility.

Step 2: Under Speech, choose Personal Voice.

Step 3: Tap Create a Personal Voice and follow the instructions to record your voice for about 15 minutes in a quiet place.

After your Personal Voice is generated and stored on your device, you can use it with Live Speech to type-to-speak in various apps. You can also share your Personal Voice across your Apple devices and enable third-party apps to use it.

Apple has said that ‌iOS 17‌ will be available to public beta testers next month.

Meanwhile, Apple users those who don’t pay $99 or Rs 8,700 every year can also try out the new iOS 17 developer beta without any cost. However, free accounts will miss out on select features such as complete access to a bunch of development tools, support at the code level, and more.

