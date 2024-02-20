How to find hidden cameras in hotel room with your smartphone

Going on a vacation? You might stay over at a hotel or rent a place depending on the time there. However, it’s always better to check whether the place that you stay at is safe or not. One way to check that is by using your smartphone. Yes, it’s finally time to put the smart features of your smartphone to use.

Find hidden cameras in hotel rooms with your smartphone and other gadgets

Smartphones come with a camera and several sensors, helping you to stay vigilant and safe. Let’s see how you can use your smartphone to stay safe in hotel rooms or changing places.

— Use the Smartphone’s flashlight – When you enter a hotel room or changing place turn on the flashlight of the device. Make sure the room lights are turned off and it’s pitch dark. Now, keep the intensity of the flashlight to the highest and point it on all areas in the room. If there’s a camera lens somewhere, you should see a reflection.

— Scan for WiFi network – If there’s a camera in the room and it is using Wi-Fi for live feed or recording, then you can check its network through apps like Fing which is available on the Play Store as well as the App Store. It will show you the camera icon if there’s a camera nearby.

— Apart from this, you can also use an RF detector to look for a hidden camera. The RF detector will make a sound when it catches the radio frequencies emitted by cameras.

— Lastly, you can do a physical inspection and look for hidden cameras.

That’s how you can use tech to find hidden cameras around you.