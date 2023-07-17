How to disable glance lock screen on your Android phone

Glance lock screen feature on Android phones allows users to view time, date, and notifications at a glance without having to unlock their device.

The Glance lock screen is a feature found on certain smartphones that provide users with a quick and convenient way to view notifications and other important information without fully unlocking their device. It is pre-installed on some Android phones.

On different smartphones, this functionality has been given several names, including

Glance Screen on Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO phones running MIUI.

Samsung gadgets running Glance on OneUI.

Lock screen Poster for iQOO/Vivo Devices running FunTouchOS.

Lock Screen Magazine for Realme devices running Realme UI.

However, some users may prefer to disable this feature for various reasons, such as privacy concerns, battery conservation, lags, and stutters, offering irrelevant content, or occupying crucial device storage. In this article, we will guide you through the process of disabling the Glance lock screen on your smartphone.

Step 1: Access the Settings Menu

Go to the Settings section of your phone after unlocking it. This can usually be found by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping on the gear-shaped icon.

Step 2: Locate the Display or Lock Screen Settings

Within the Settings menu, search for options related to display or lock screen settings. These options can vary based on the device and operating system, but they are typically found under the “Display,” “Lock Screen,” or “Personalization” sections.

Step 3: Disable Glance or Peek Notifications

Look for an option that specifically refers to the Glance or Peek notifications feature. It may be labelled as “Glance screen,” “Peek notifications,” or something similar. To access this option’s settings, tap on it.

Step 4: Toggle Off the Glance Feature

Once you’ve accessed the Glance or Peek notifications settings, you should see an option to toggle the feature off. Slide the toggle switch to the “Off” position to disable the Glance lock screen. Alternatively, you may find a checkbox that you can uncheck to achieve the same result.

Step 5: Save and Exit

After disabling the Glance feature, ensure that you save your changes. This is typically done by tapping on the back arrow or using the designated save button within the settings menu. Exit the settings menu once you have confirmed that the Glance lock screen has been disabled.

By following the steps outlined in this article, you will be able to navigate your device’s settings and disable the Glance feature. Remember that the specific steps may vary depending on your smartphone’s model and operating system version. However, following these guidelines ought to give a general idea of how to turn off the Glance lock screen.

