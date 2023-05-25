How to change Jio prepaid number to postpaid without visiting store

While prepaid connections have their benefits, a postpaid connection is sometimes better. For instance, you do not have to worry about recharging your number in abrupt events, such as an emergency. You also get better facilities such as no daily restrictions on data consumption and the ability to carry forward your unused data. If you are a user of Reliance Jio’s prepaid services, switching to postpaid will give the aforementioned benefits. Also Read - Jio Postpaid users can now add family members to their plan with a month of free services

Unlike earlier, switching from prepaid to postpaid today has become quite easy. That means you do not have to visit the Reliance Jio Store to change your prepaid connection to postpaid. You can do that using the MyJio mobile app. This is how you can change your Jio prepaid number to postpaid:

How to switch from Jio Prepaid to Jio Postpaid

— In MyJio app, tap on the Menu button in the extreme right corner of the app.

— This will open the menu for your account. You will find the ‘Switch to Postpaid’ option here.

— Tap this option to reach the ‘Migrate to Postpaid’ screen where Jio informs you about the features and benefits of subscribing to a postpaid connection.

— Tap ‘Move to postpaid’.

— In the next screen, you will need to confirm your details such as personal details and your existing plan. You will also see a warning that prepaid benefits will lapse.

— Tap ‘Verify now’. The next screen will ask you to enter the OTP sent to your number and accept the Terms & Conditions. Now, tap ‘Proceed’.

— Choose your postpaid plan and continue with on-screen instructions to instantly switch your prepaid account to postpaid.

According to Jio, most of your prepaid benefits will lapse such as unused validity, vouchers, and data balance. But if you have any top-up balance, it will be credited to your first postpaid bill, bringing down your total bill. Jio also mentions that if you upgrade your prepaid number to postpaid using the MyJio app or Jio website, the services “may not be operational when you travel to the Jammu & Kashmir region. For that, you will need to visit the nearest Jio store. After migration. postpaid bills will be sent to your email address.