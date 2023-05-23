How to apply for Aadhaar PVC card online: Step-by-step guide

Aadhaar is your national identity. The 12-digit number assigned to an individual can serve as proof of their identity, proof of date of birth, and residential proof, which they can use to get a spate of government-associated and private services in India. While that number is all you need, sometimes digital verification is not possible. In those cases, you are required to show a printed Aadhaar card, but there is another way. Also Read - How to update address on Aadhaar cards: A step-by-step guide

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed the printing of the Aadhaar on a Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) card, just like your PAN, credit, and debit cards. This card is more durable and sturdy and has good print quality and lamination. It also carried a QR code that anyone can use to verify their Aadhaar.

The Aadhaar PVC card also uses security features such as:

Issue Date

Embossed Aadhaar Logo

Ghost Image

Micro Text

Hologram

Print Date

Secure QR Code

Guilloche Pattern

If you think a PVC card for your Aadhaar makes sense, here is how to apply for it online:

How to order Aadhaar PVC Card online

If you have your Aadhar number or your enrollment ID, you can visit the UIDAI website to easily order a PVC card. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on Order Aadhaar PVC Card in the My Aadhaar section on the UIDAI website

Step 2: You will be asked to sign into your Aadhaar account using either your Aadhaar number or enrolment ID. Enter either one, followed by the CAPTCHA code for human verification.

Step 3: If your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar number, you will automatically receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered number after clicking “Send OTP.” If not, you have the option to enter the mobile number of your choice to proceed by clicking the option that says “My mobile number is not registered.”

Step 4: In the next step, you must verify your demographic details such as name, date of birth, gender, and address displayed on the screen and then click on the submit button.

Step 4: You are required to make a payment of Rs 50 toward the card and its delivery, which you can do through several online payment methods, such as net banking, UPI, wallets, and cards.

Step 5: Once the payment is received, an acknowledgement is displayed containing your SRN (Service Request Number). You can download the acknowledgement slip as well for future reference.

After your order is placed, you will begin seeing the SRN under your account with the current status. Once the printing is done and it is dispatched, you will also see a consignment number for it in the same section, which you can use to track the delivery status. You will receive the Aadhaar PVC card through India Post’s SpeedPost service.