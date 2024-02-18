National Payments Corporation India’s (NPCI) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is now available in more countries including a European region. Users can take advantage of quick payments via UPI in the following eight countries – France, UAE, Singapore Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. France and UAE are the latest regions to support UPI payments, whereas, Bhutan was the first country to adopt a UPI payments system.

Having said that, if you were to visit any of these countries and are planning to use UPI payments there, it’s a simple process. Let’s see how you can activate UPI payments for international trips and use the feature in any of the aforementioned countries.

How to activate UPI service for international payments on Google Pay

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Scan QR code option.

Step 3: Now, scan the merchant’s QR code and enter the payable amount in the foreign currency that you are in. Then continue.

Step 4: Select the bank from which you want to pay.

Step 5: Since you have scanned an international merchant’s QR code and entered the amount in the foreign currency, you should get an option to activate “UPI International”. Tap on activate UPI International.

How to activate UPI service for international payments on PhonePe

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture.

Step 3: Now, under the Payment Settings section look for the ‘UPI International’ option and tap on it.

Step 4: You’ll now have to select the choice of bank. Tap on Activate next to the bank account you wish to use for UPI International.

Step 5: Enter the UPI PIN to activate and start using.

How to activate UPI service for international payments on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture in the upper left corner.

Step 3: Tap on UPI & Payment Settings.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap on UPI International option.

Step 5: Click on Activate next to the bank account you wish to use for UPI International.

Step 6: Select the duration and enter the pin to confirm and activate.

It is worth noting that only banks that support UPI International can be used to pay via UPI internationally. Following are the banks that support UPI International payments, as per PhonePe.

Bank of Baroda

Union Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Canara Bank

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Bank of Maharastra

The Federal Bank Limited

IndusInd Bank Limited

Karur Vyasa Bank Limited

South Indian Bank Limited

City Union Bank Limited

Punjab & Sind Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited

The Cosmos Bank

While some notable banks aren’t listed here, we tried some private banks and they are working for UPI International. You can check the same by trying to activate the choice of your bank from any of the apps as shown above.

It is to be noted that when using UPI internationally, the money gets deducted in Rupees so both currency conversion and bank charges may be applicable.