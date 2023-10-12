Apple iPhones have been launching with eSIM support for a long time. Unlike a physical SIM, an eSIM is convenient and secure, and considering its benefits, it’s a great idea to convert your normal SIM to an eSIM. However, previously, setting up an eSIM was a hassle. Now, telcos like Airtel, Jio, and Vi have made switching to eSIM easier than ever.

There’s absolutely no need to step out of your house to get an eSIM, all of that can be done on your phone. Having said that, let’s look at the step-by-step process.

How to convert eSIM on iPhone for Airtel users

Setting up an Airtel eSIM is the easiest process. All that it requires to convert your physical SIM into an eSIM is the Airtel app.

Step 1: Open the Airtel app on your iPhone.

Step 2: On the home page you should see an option that says ‘upgrade to eSIM’.

Step 3: Now, input your mobile number, select ‘This device’, and enter the 32-digit EID number of your iPhone. EID number can be found in Settings > General > About.

Step 4: Once you enter all the details, tap on GET ESIM VIA OTP

Step 5: Enter the OTP and continue to submit a request for eSIM

Step 6: Now, the eSIM conversion process should have started and you can finish the process from your Settings. To do that, connect your phone to Wi-Fi or Data and head to Settings. Check for the ‘Finish Setting Up Mobile Service’ option on the top, just below your Apple ID, and tap on it.

Step 7: Now, you will be guided with some steps, simply continue and finish the process. Within a few minutes, your physical SIM will be converted to an eSIM.

How to convert eSIM on iPhone for Jio users

Step 1: Go to Messages on your iPhone

Step 2: Compose a new Message

Step 3: Now, you have to send a message to Jio to start the eSIM activation process. To do that, Type GETEIM<Space>EID<Space>IMEI and send it to ‘199’. (

(EID and IMEI can be found in Settings > General > About. Make sure there’s no gap between the IMEI number.)

Step 4: Once done, send ‘1’ on the same number to confirm

Step 5: You should now receive a call to verify the process. Accept the call and press ‘1’ to confirm while on the call

Step 6: Now, you should receive a message or a QR code on your email. Simply tap on the message and finish the process to convert your Jio SIM into an eSIM. If you happen to receive an email, open it check for the QR code, and download it in your phone’s Photo library. Head to Settings > Mobile Service > Add eSIM > Use QR Code. Then select the QR Code from your Photos app and continue with the process to activate eSIM.

How to convert eSIM on iPhone for Vi users

Step 1: Open the Vi app on your phone and make sure your email is verified. If not, do it right away within the app.

Step 2: Once done, head to Messages, and send eSIM<Space>Your Email address to 199

Step 3: Once your phone number is confirmed, you will receive a QR code on your registered email address. Open the mail and download the QR code in your phone’s Photo library.

Step 4: Now, head to Settings > Mobile Service > Add eSIM > Use QR Code. Then select the QR Code from your Photos app and continue with the process to activate eSIM.

That’s how easily you can set up an eSIM without stepping out of your house. Do note that when you set up your eSIM, you won’t be able to use SMS services for 24 hours.

