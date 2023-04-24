How to co-present slides in Google Meet

comscore
Google Meet co-present slides feature: How to use it

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you co-present slides in Google Meet. Notably, this feature is available for web-users only.

  • Google recently rolled out a new feature on Google Meet.
  • This feature lets users co-present slides on Google Meet.
  • This feature is available for Google Meet’s web users.
Google Meet Slides

Image: Google

Google, in the past couple of years, has significantly improved its video conferencing app, Google Meet. Over the years, the company has not only increased the number of people who can join a Google Meet call, but the company has also built interoperability between Zoom and Meet and added the ability to turn off the video feed of an individual in an ongoing conference call. In addition to this, the company has also made it possible to present their slides directly in Meet. More recently, the company has added the ability for users to co-present slides in a meeting on Google Meet. Also Read - Google Drive gets multi-account support on Android: How this feature works

This new feature allows multiple people to present together in Meet. Simply put, the primary presenter can assign a participant to be the co-presenter, who can then present the slides alongside the primary presenter. Google, in a blog post, wrote that as the primary presenter, a user can assign participants to co-present Slides with them. And as a co-presenter, a user can see the audience, presentation, and Slides controls in one window, navigate the presentation and start and stop media within the presentation. Also Read - How to remove duplicates in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

“This eliminates the need to ask a colleague to move to the next slide in a presentation, leading to smoother transitions and minimal distractions,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Samsung may drop Google Search to opt for Microsoft Bing in its smartphones

“In addition, this feature further bridges the gap between people working from different locations,” the company added.

However, there is a caveat. Google says that this feature requires a computer with a Google Chrome browser, which means the co-presentation feature will not work in Google Meet’s Android and iOS-based apps.

Google Meet co-present a slide feature availability

As far as availability is concerned, this feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and non-profits customers only.

How to co-present a slide in Google Meet

For Primary presenter:

Step 1: In a Chrome tab or window, open the Slides file you want to present.
Step 2: In a different Chrome window, open Google Meet and join a video meeting.
Step 3: At the bottom of the meeting screen, click Present now and then A Tab.
Step 4: You can either present from the Google Meet tab, or present directly from the Slides tab.
Step 5: Select the tab with the Slides presentation, then click Share.
Step 6: In Google Meet, at the bottom right of the screen, choose co-presenter.
Step 7: Click Add a co-presenter.
Step 8: Next to the person you want to select, click More.
Step 9: Now click Add as co-presenter option and then click Add.

For co-presenter

Once you have been assigned as the co-presenter, you will be notified that the primary presenter assigned you as a co-presenter and you will get control over the Slides presentation, which will allow you to navigate the deck for everyone in the meeting.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2023 12:43 PM IST
