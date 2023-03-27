Gmail offers users an extensive set of controls to customise their experience. Beside offering features such as scheduled emails, unsending emails and vacation responders, the service also enables users to change their names, profile pictures and even their nicknames, should the situation arise. This can be particular useful if you used your favourite rock band’s name while creating a Gmail account when you were just a kid and want to update it to something more professional now. Also Read - Applications open for seventh batch of Google startups accelerator India

So, if you find yourself in such a predicament, here is what you need to do: Also Read - Google redesigns Drive to for a better tablet experience

How to change your name in Gmail on Android

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap Google and then tap Manage your Google Account.

Step 3: At the top, tap Personal Info option.

Step 4: Under “Basic info,” tap Name and then tap Edit option. You may be asked to sign in your Google account.

Step 5: Enter your name, then tap Done. Also Read - Twitter Blue is now available globally: Check price, features

How to change your name in Gmail on PC

Step 1: Sign into your Google Account in the web browser of your choice.

Step 2: Under Personal Info option, click Name and then click Edit option.

Step 3: Type in your name and the follow the steps on the screen to complete the process.

How to change your name in Gmail on mobile

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap Menu option and then tap the Settings options.

Step 3: Now tap Your Gmail account and then tap Manage your Google Account option.

Step 4: Next, tap Personal Info option.

Step 5: Under “Basic info,” tap Name.

Step 6: Type your new name and follow the steps on the screen to complete the process.

How to change your profile picture in Gmail on Android

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap Google and then tap Manage your Google Account.

Step 3: Next, tap the Personal Info option.

Step 4: Under “Basic info,” tap Photo.

Step 5: Tap Set Profile Picture. Take or choose a new profile picture, then drag your profile picture to the center of the square.

Step 6: Confirm your settings by tapping Accept.

How to change your profile picture in Gmail on PC

Step 1: Sign into your Google Account.

Step 2: Click the Photo option, under Personal Info option.

Step 4: Upload a photo from your computer or choose one of your Google Photos.

Step 5: Adjust your photo as needed.

Step 6: Once you are satisfied with the adjustments, click the Save as profile Picture option on the bottom left corner of the screen.

How to change your profile picture in Gmail on iOS

Step 1: Open Gmail on your iOS-powered device.

Step 2: At the top right corner, tap your profile picture or initial and then tap Change Picture option.

Step 3: Now, tap Change or Add profile picture.

Step 4: Take or choose a new profile picture from your gallery. Adjust it to your liking.

Step 5: Tap Save as Profile Picture option to save the changes.