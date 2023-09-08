G20 Summit: How to avoid controlled zones in Delhi

G20 Summit will start in India tomorrow and will last till September 10, 2023. The summit will be marked by various world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanual Macron. Some of these leaders have already arrived in India and others are expected to reach by today evening. These guests will be staying in hotels in Delhi and a total of 35 hotels have been booked by different missions and the Ministry of External Affairs to accommodate guests and dignitaries of various countries. Given the significance of the event, the Indian government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of delegates.

A tight security ring has been placed in and around hotels where guests are staying and a slew of traffic restrictions have been placed starting Friday morning. The New Delhi district has been placed in controlled Zone-I and the movement of vehicles will be regulated from 5am on Friday till 11.59 pm on Sunday.

These restrictions are posing challenges for the residents of Delhi, and they have to face traffic disruptions and movement restrictions due to the movement of these high-profile leaders. Residents of Delhi can use map services like Google Maps and indigenous Mappl’s MapMyIndia to get real-time updates on traffic conditions and road closures. If you are going somewhere or want to learn how to check road closure in Delhi, here is a step-by-step guide on how to avoid controlled zones in Delhi.

A step-by-step guide on how to avoid controlled zones in Delhi

On Google Maps

Step 1: Go to Google Maps app (If you don’t have Google Maps on your smartphone download it from Google Play Store or Apple App Store).

Step 2: Below the search bar, on the top right of the screen, tap on layers.

Step 3: Select Traffic under Map details.

Step 4: Search for the area you want to visit.

Step 5: Blocked or closed will be marked with a red dot with a white line in the middle.

On Mappl’s MapMyIndia

Step 1: Google to MapMyIndia (If you don’t have Google Maps on your smartphone download it from Google Play Store or Apple App Store).

Step 2: Click on the G20 symbol on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Choose Controlled and Regulated Zone from the options.

Step 4: Controlled and Regulated Zone will be marked on the map.