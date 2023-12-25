Christmas 2023: Christmas is here and we all want to share ‘Merry Christmas’ wishes to others. You can do just that via WhatsApp. However, instead of sharing boring-looking messages, you can send Christmas stickers to wish others. To do that, you don’t need to go through the hassle of creating stickers. You can download and send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp in an instant. We will show you exactly how you can do that in this article.

Both Android and iOS users have the ability to download and share stickers. To do that, you need to install a third-party app. Let’s see the short process below.

How to send Merry Christmas stickers on WhatsApp

Before we get started, make sure to update the WhatsApp on your smartphone to the latest version as it’s always better to use the most recent version. Once you have the updated version of WhatsApp, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Now, to send Merry Christmas stickers on WhatsApp, you will first need to download them and add them to WhatsApp. For that, Open Play Store on Android or App Store on iOS.

Step 2: Now, search for ‘WA Christmas Stickers’ in the search bar.

Step 3: Select and install any of the top-rated apps to download stickers from them on both Android and iOS. We suggest you to download ‘Christmas Stickers – WAStickers’, which although the name is the same, are different apps on both platforms. Stickers will also differ.

Step 4: Once you download the app on your smartphone, open it and look for the Christmas pack. Tap on the respective sticker pack. You may see an advertisement, wait for the ad to play and tap on skip if you see the option, and then on cross to close it.

Step 5: Tap on Add to WhatsApp. Now, on Android, you will get an option to Add, tap on it and the sticker pack will be automatically added to your WhatsApp. On iOS, you should see an option that says Open, tap on it. Now, you will be redirected to WhatsApp, where it will ask you to Save that particular sticker pack. Tap on Save.

Step 6: Now, to send a Christmas Sticker on WhatsApp, tap on the sticker icon (which looks like a folded paper) when in a chat. Look for the sticker you want to send from the newly added Christmas sticker pack, and then tap on it to send.

That’s how easily you can send Merry Christmas stickers on WhatsApp this Christmas. You can also send Christmas GIFs on WhatsApp. To do that, simply tap on the GIF section and search for ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Christmas’ by tapping on the search option (which looks like a magnifying glass). Tap on the GIF and hit Send.