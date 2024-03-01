Microsoft has rolled out a major update for Windows 11-oowered personal computers. On one hand, this update brings new capabilities to the company’s AI assistant, Copilot. On the other hand, it establishes greater sync between Windows PCs and their Android devices. One of the features that Microsoft’s latest update is bringing to Windows 11 PCs is the ability to use their Android smartphones as webcams for their PCs.

In an update on its official blog, the company said that soon users will be able to use their phones as webcams on all video conferencing apps. While the company didn’t reveal when a stable update will arrive on Windows 11 PCs, it confirmed that it has already started rolling out this feature to Windows Insider users. “We are gradually rolling out the ability to use your Android phone or tablet camera in any video application on your Windows 11 PC to Windows Insiders across all Insider Channels,” Microsoft wrote in a post on the Windows Insider blog.

So, what all does Microsoft’s new feature for Windows 11 PCs do?

Microsoft says that with this feature, users be able to wirelessly enjoy the high quality of their mobile device’s camera on their PC with flexibility and ease. In addition to this, the feature will also bring the ability to switch between front and back camera during an ongoing video call. Users will also be able to pause the stream during interruptions improving the overall video calling experience.

What is required for Microsoft’s new feature to work?

Microsoft has detailed some requirements for this feature to first. First, users need to download version 1.24012 or newer version of Link to Windows app on their Android devices. In addition to this, users need to ensure that their devices are running on Android 9.0 or newer version of the mobile OS on their devices.

How to use Microsoft’s feature on your Windows 11 PC?

Step 1: Go to the Settings on your Windows 11 PC.

Step 2: Next go to Bluetooth & devices.

Step 3: After that, go to Mobile devices and choose “Manage devices”.

Step 4: Then click on Allow your PC to access your Android phone.