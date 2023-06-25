So, you bought a new Android phone and you are unsure as to how you can transfer all of your contacts, right from your childhood friends to your colleagues to your relatives, to your new Android phone. While the task might look daunting, it is quite easy, especially if you have a Google Account. Even if you don’t have a Google Account, worry now, as we have a step-by-step guide that will take you through two easy ways to transfer all your contacts from one Android phone to another. Also Read - YouTube is planning to expand into online gaming with 'Playables': Report

How to transfer your contacts from one Android phone to another

Using Google Contacts

One of the easiest ways to transfer all your contacts from one Android device to another is using Google Accounts. Once you sync all your contacts with Google Accounts, they will be available and accessible on any Android device that you use. Here's how you can sync all your Android phone's contacts with your Google Account:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your old Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now tap the Accounts options.

Step 3: Select the Google account that you want to use on your new Android.

Step 4: Tap the Account sync or Sync Account button on your screen.

Step 5: Toggle on the Contacts option in the screen that follows. This will help in ensure that all of your old Android phone’s contacts are saved to your Google account.

Step 6: Log in with the selected Google Account on your new Android smartphone. Once you do so, all of your contacts from your old Android phone will automatically be transferred to your new Android phone.

Using a VCF file

Another way using which you can transfer all your contacts from your old Android phone to your new Android phone is using VCF file. Here’s how you can do so:

Step 1: Open the Contacts app on your old Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now, tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the app and tap Select All option.

Step 3: Next, tap the sharing icon. On doing to all of your contacts will be into a single VCF file.

Step 4: In the screen that follows, choose the destination where you want to send the VCF file to. You can also email it to yourself.

Step 5: Now open your new Android phone and download the VCF file.

Step 6: Open the Contacts app.

Step 7: At the bottom tap Fix and Manage option.

Step 8: Next tap Import from File option.

Step 9: Pick the account where you want to save the contacts.

Step 10: Open the app wherein the VCF file has been downloaded and select the VCF file that has all your contacts.

Step 11: Once you tap on it, you will be asked if you want to import the contacts. Tap the Yes button.