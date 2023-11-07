Your Aadhaar card photo is an important part of your identity verification. It helps you access various government and non-government services and benefits. However, sometimes you may need to change your photo on your Aadhaar card due to various reasons, such as poor quality, outdated appearance, or mismatch with other documents. To change your photo on your Aadhaar card, you cannot do it online. You have to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra near you. If you want to change your photo on your Aadhaar card, here is a step-by-step guide on how to change your photo on Aadhaar card.

A step-by-step guide on how to change your photo on Aadhaar card

Step 1: Download the Aadhaar Enrolment/Correction/Update Form from the UIDAI website or get it from the centre.

To download the form, go to the Aadhaar website and select your language. Hover over My Aadhaar and scroll to Downloads and click on “Enrolment and Update form for Adult Residents” to download.

Step 2: Fill the form with the required details and mark the field for photo update.

Step 3: Submit the form to the executive at the centre and provide your biometric details, such as iris scan, fingerprints, and facial photograph.

Step 4: Pay a fee of Rs 100, which is inclusive of GST for the photo update service.

Step 5: Collect an acknowledgement slip containing the Update Request Number (URN).

You can use the URN to check the status of your photo update request on the UIDAI website or by calling the toll-free number 1947. Once your request is processed, you can download your updated Aadhaar card online or get it by post.

It is worth noting that you can also update other details, such as name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email ID, along with your photo at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. However, you can only update your address online using a valid address proof or an Address Validation Letter.

