Aadhaar Card download without registered Mobile number? You can get it THIS way

Aadhaar Card Update: If your mobile number is not linked to your Aadhaar, or you’ve simply lost access to it, things can feel stuck, especially when you need the document urgently. Earlier, downloading Aadhaar without OTP wasn’t really possible. But now, UIDAI has added a few alternative methods that make the process easier. Also Read: UAN activation now only on UMANG app: Here’s how to do it

So yes, you can still get your Aadhaar, you just need to take a slightly different route. Here is how to do it quickly. Also Read: Aadhaar update 2026: Update your 10-year-old Aadhaar online for free before the 14 June deadline

Simply Order Aadhaar PVC card

One of the simplest ways is to order a physical Aadhaar PVC card. Here’s how it works: Also Read: Looking for Aadhaar Seva Kendra? Here’s how to find one on MapMyIndia and Google Maps

Go to the official Aadhaar website

Select “Order Aadhaar PVC Card”

Enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID

Tick the option saying your mobile number is not registered

Add an alternate mobile number to receive OTP

Complete payment

Once done, you’ll get a Service Request Number (SRN) to track your request. The printed Aadhaar card will be delivered to your address.

How to download Aadhaar Card without phone number

If you want a digital copy, this is probably the more useful option. You can download your Aadhaar using face authentication, which skips OTP completely. Simply follow these steps:

First of all, install the Aadhaar app

Open Aadhaar download option

Enter Aadhaar number, EID, or VID

Allow camera access

Complete face scan

Once verified, your Aadhaar PDF will be generated instantly.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Things to keep in mind

Aadhaar PDF password = first 4 letters of your name + birth year

Face scan should be clear and well-lit

Use updated apps or latest browser version

Also, if you plan to use Aadhaar services frequently, it’s still better to update your mobile number at an Aadhaar centre. Whether it’s through face authentication or ordering a PVC card, you still have working options, just a few extra steps compared to the usual OTP method.