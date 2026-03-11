Xbox Project Helix may be Microsoft’s most expensive console yet, could cost over $1,000

Microsoft has already confirmed that its next-generation Xbox console is internally known as Project Helix. While official specifications are still under wraps, early reports suggest the upcoming console could carry a significantly higher price than previous Xbox systems. Some leaks now claim the device may cost more than $1,000 when it launches. Also Read: Satya Nadella says Microsoft will “always continue to invest in gaming”

Pricing leak points to a premium console

According to a well-known hardware leaker Moore's Law Is Dead, the next Xbox could start around the $1,000 mark. The claim was shared during a livestream where the tipster discussed possible component costs and Microsoft's likely pricing strategy.

As reported by multiple outlets, the leaker believes Microsoft might price the console at around $999 if it wants to keep the device competitive. However, a more realistic figure could be closer to $1,200 depending on final hardware choices. The same estimate also suggests the price could go even higher if component costs continue to rise.

Both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 launched in the US at $499 back in 2020. Since then, hardware prices have gradually increased due to higher costs for memory, storage, and graphics components.

A PC and console hybrid

Microsoft has described Project Helix as something different from traditional consoles. During the announcement, new Xbox chief Asha Sharma confirmed that the upcoming system will function as a hybrid device. In simple terms, it is expected to run both Xbox games and PC titles natively.

The approach suggests Microsoft may be trying to bridge the gap between console gaming and PC gaming. Earlier comments from Xbox leadership have also hinted that the next system will target a “very premium” and high-end experience compared to current consoles.

Hardware costs are rising

Part of the reason the next Xbox may cost more is the increasing price of gaming hardware. Components such as GPUs, memory, and storage have become more expensive over the past few years, partly due to demand from AI and data centre markets.

Because of this, next-generation consoles are widely expected to be more expensive than the current generation.

Launch timeline still unclear

At the moment, neither Microsoft nor Sony has confirmed launch timelines for their next-generation consoles. Earlier reports suggested both the next Xbox and the PlayStation 6 could target a launch around 2027, though those timelines could still change.