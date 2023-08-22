Xbox console wraps for Series X are coming, pre-orders now live

Gamers love to personalise their gaming gear. Be it their chair, their workstation, or controllers, they want a personal touch to their devices. Those devices also include gaming consoles, but while there have been third-party options aplenty for customisation, console makers never dipped their toes into the segment fully. Microsoft is changing that. The Xbox owner has announced Xbox Series X Console Wraps, allowing gamers to customise their consoles and show their support for their favourite games.

The Console Wraps will be available only for the Xbox Series X, pre-orders for which have already started. “We are delivering an option that’s more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing special edition or limited edition console,” said Monique Chatterjee, senior design director at Xbox. Customisable skins allow customers to use game-inspired designs without spending as high an amount as for limited-edition consoles, which are mostly more expensive than regular, uncustomised consoles.

The currently available Console Wraps come in three designs – Starfield, which goes in line with Starfield Controller and Headset, Arctic Camo, and Mineral Camo. According to the company, these wraps are designed specifically for Series X consoles and come with a custom precision fit. That leaves out Series S users who will have to continue to rely on third-party options for the customisation of their consoles. Chatterjee said that the wraps come with a clear vent design and small feet to ensure air can flow freely through the console. The wraps use solid core panels layered with high-tech fabric finishes. The interior of the wraps has been printed using silicone designs that keep the wrap in place.

Starfield-inspired Console Wrap

The wrap inspired by Starfield will turn your console into an onboard avionics module. Its key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game-inspired graphics. The wrap has a soft smooth white high-tech feel and comes with “vividly printed surface graphics that are tactile.” It is launching in the US, Canada, and Europe on October 18 for an ERP of $49.99 (roughly Rs 4,145).

Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo

If you want a woodland camo-inspired pattern, Xbox has two options for you: Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo. The Arctic Camo grey and white colour pallet has a neutral tone and a quiet effect, while the Mineral Camo is bolder with patterns made using modern blue and purple tones. Each option has a soft microfiber outside fabric, while on the inside, there is a soft precision sheen, along with a silicone camo pattern print for cling and stability. The Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo wraps are launching in the US and Canada on November 10, while Europe will get only the Mineral Camo option. Each wrap costs an ERP of $44.99 (roughly Rs 3,730).