Starfield PS5 release date is finally official, and it brings a 'big update' too

Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield will launch on PlayStation 5 on April 7. The announcement was made through an official PlayStation Blog post, ending months of speculation around the game’s PS5 release. Alongside the PS5 launch, Bethesda is also bringing a major free update called Free Lanes and a new story expansion titled Terran Armada. Also Read: Sony expands PSSR upscaler support to more PS5 Pro games like Silent Hill f, Alan Wake 2

PS5 version to support DualSense features

As detailed in the official PlayStation Blog, the PS5 version of Starfield will make use of the DualSense controller’s features. Adaptive triggers will respond differently depending on the weapon or ship loadout being used. The controller’s light bar will reflect player health and ship condition, while the touchpad will let players switch between first-person and third-person views, and also access the map and hand scanner. Also Read: Windows 11 to get Xbox mode: Microsoft bringing console-style gaming to PCs

The blog post also notes that some in-game audio, including logs and ship intercom chatter, will play through the DualSense speaker. Also Read: PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue March 2026: Full list of new games

On PS5 Pro, Starfield will offer two graphics options. One mode will focus on higher frame rates, while the other will prioritise visual quality.

Free Lanes update arriving on the same day

Bethesda is calling Free Lanes the game’s biggest free update so far. According to the PlayStation Blog, the update reworks several parts of the game and adds more freedom to space travel.

One of the main additions is the ability to fly freely between planets within the same star system. The update also adds more space encounters, expands gear and ship customisation, and introduces new ways to upgrade Starborn abilities. Another change will let players carry favourite gear into New Game+.

Terran Armada DLC also confirmed

The new Terran Armada expansion will also go live on April 7. According to Bethesda’s PlayStation Blog post, the DLC introduces a new story set around the Incursion system, along with fresh gear, a new Companion, and additional rewards.

The expansion will include battles against the Terrans, described as a militant force with its own plans for the Settled Systems. The DLC can be bought separately or accessed through the Premium Edition and Premium Upgrade.

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Pre-orders now open

Pre-orders for Starfield on PS5 are already live for both digital and physical editions. The release marks another major Xbox-published title making its way to PlayStation.