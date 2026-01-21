Xbox Cloud Gaming could get a free version soon, but there’s a catch

Microsoft seems to be preparing a free version of Xbox Cloud Gaming, but it will not be the same experience as the paid one. Recent changes spotted inside the Xbox app suggest that the company is preparing an ad-supported option that would let users stream games without a Game Pass subscription, though with clear limits. Also Read: Marathon release date confirmed: Platforms, editions, and prices revealed

Free access, but with ads and time limits

Over the past few days, some users have noticed new messages inside the Xbox app mentioning "1 hour of ad-supported playtime per session." This lines up with reports that Microsoft has been internally testing a free tier of Xbox Cloud Gaming for a while now.

Under this setup, players would be able to stream games for one hour at a time. There is also said to be a monthly cap on total playtime, reportedly around five hours per month. Before a game starts, users are expected to see short pre-roll advertisements, which could last for a couple of minutes.

What games can you play?

The free, ad-supported version is not expected to unlock the entire Game Pass library. Instead, it will likely allow users to stream certain games they already own, along with selected titles that are part of Xbox’s Free Play Days events. These are usually limited-time offers that let players try full games over a weekend.

In addition, older Xbox Retro Classics are also expected to be part of this free tier, again with ads shown before gameplay begins. This makes the service more of a trial-style option rather than a full replacement for a Game Pass subscription.

Who is this meant for?

The move appears to be aimed at casual users who just want to try cloud gaming without committing to a subscription. For those who do not own an Xbox console or spend a lot of time travelling, a free option could make it easier to play games on a phone, tablet, or web browser without needing any extra hardware.

It could also work as a way for users to test how cloud gaming performs on their internet connection before deciding whether to sign up for Xbox Game Pass.

When will it launch?

Microsoft has confirmed that it is testing an ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming, but it has not shared any details on when it will be rolled out publicly. Based on recent app updates and insider testing, a wider rollout or public testing phase could begin in the coming weeks.

For now, Xbox Cloud Gaming remains a paid feature under Game Pass. The free version may be on the way, but it will come with ads, time limits, and a restricted game selection.