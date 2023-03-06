Valve appears to be finally getting serious about what it plans to do with the Counter-Strike franchise. Its last game was the CS:GO, and believe it or not, it was released 10 years back in 2023. Since then, the game has been topping the charts in its initial years of release.

However, in recent times, especially after the release of other esports games like Valorant, CS:GO appears to be struggling to survive. Not to mention, how Valve ignored updating it for years.

But now, Valve appears to be updating the game with a new successor title that will be apparently called CS:GO 2. The game will be based on a new in-house game engine and new 128-tick servers.

CS:GO 2 with bunch of improvements to go in beta soon

While there has been leaks of the new game for a few years now, this newest report seems o have some depth to it. The new comes from esports journalist Richard Lewis. He revealed that Valve is working on a new CS:GO game.

😳🚨With one of the latest NVIDIA Drivers a new Game Profile has been added to the NVIDIA Control Panel called "Counter-strike 2"!! Apparently it has 2 executables:

– csgos2.exe

– cs2.exe pic.twitter.com/hWsWOh4YKV — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 1, 2023

Lewis said that the studio hosted a secret playtest recently for the upcoming game. A group of players flew to Seattle for the playtest. Interestingly, the game’s beta is expected to go live as early as later this month.

The journalist revealed that the studio could test the beta with a broader community by the 1st of April. While some details have been surfaced, Valve is yet to officially reveal the existence of the game.

However, considering the years of leaks, followed by the latest report, we expect Valve to announce the details of the game soon. Meanwhile, several users reported that the latest NVIDIA GPU drivers contain references of the game such as “csgo2.exe” and cs2.exe”.

The upcoming game will bring a few improvements since it will be based on the Source 2 in-house game engine and will support 128-tick serviers, which will put it inline with games like Valorant.

Expect some graphical improvements, character changes, may be new maps. The game’s said to be getting polished right now, and if things go right, we should be able to play the game this year.