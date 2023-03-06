comscore Valve is working on CS:GO 2 based on Source 2 game engine
News

Valve's CS:GO 2 is reportedly in development, Should Riot be worried about Valorant?

Gaming

After more than 10 years of CS:GO's release, Valve is finally working on a successor (CS:GO 2) based on the in-house Source 2 game engine.

Highlights

  • Valve is reportedly working on CS:GO 2 behind the scenes.
  • CS:GO 2 is expected to get some graphical improvements, thanks to the new Source 2 game engine.
  • CS:GO 2 beta could be released as early as by the end of this month.
CSGO 2

Valve appears to be finally getting serious about what it plans to do with the Counter-Strike franchise. Its last game was the CS:GO, and believe it or not, it was released 10 years back in 2023. Since then, the game has been topping the charts in its initial years of release.

However, in recent times, especially after the release of other esports games like Valorant, CS:GO appears to be struggling to survive. Not to mention, how Valve ignored updating it for years.

But now, Valve appears to be updating the game with a new successor title that will be apparently called CS:GO 2. The game will be based on a new in-house game engine and new 128-tick servers.

CS:GO 2 with bunch of improvements to go in beta soon

While there has been leaks of the new game for a few years now, this newest report seems o have some depth to it. The new comes from esports journalist Richard Lewis. He revealed that Valve is working on a new CS:GO game.

Lewis said that the studio hosted a secret playtest recently for the upcoming game. A group of players flew to Seattle for the playtest. Interestingly, the game’s beta is expected to go live as early as later this month.

The journalist revealed that the studio could test the beta with a broader community by the 1st of April. While some details have been surfaced, Valve is yet to officially reveal the existence of the game.

However, considering the years of leaks, followed by the latest report, we expect Valve to announce the details of the game soon. Meanwhile, several users reported that the latest NVIDIA GPU drivers contain references of the game such as “csgo2.exe” and cs2.exe”.

The upcoming game will bring a few improvements since it will be based on the Source 2 in-house game engine and will support 128-tick serviers, which will put it inline with games like Valorant.

Expect some graphical improvements, character changes, may be new maps. The game’s said to be getting polished right now, and if things go right, we should be able to play the game this year.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 10:23 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp working on new feature to let you mute calls from strangers

Twitter may soon let you post tweets of up to 10,000 characters

Nothing might soon launch its first-ever speaker: Report

Karnataka govt 'disappointed' over Foxconn's statement denying any MoU with India

Data Protection Bill is being readied to be approved by Parliament

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video