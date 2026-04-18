PS Plus Game Catalog April 2026: 8 new games announced, full list here

Sony has announced the new lineup for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for April, and there are eight games being added this time. This update is for Extra and Premium users, and like most months, it includes a mix of different types of games rather than sticking to just one category. Also Read: PlayStation Network down: PSN outage hits ARC Raiders, Overwatch players

The full lineup will be available starting next week. As usual, the selection includes a mix of racing, action, strategy, and simulation titles, so there is a bit of everything depending on what you prefer playing. Also Read: PlayStation 6 2027 launch update: Includes flagship, budget and handheld models

Full list of PS Plus Game Catalog titles (April)

Here are all the games joining the catalog this month: Also Read: God of War spinoff game leak reveals new characters, multiple mythologies

The Crew Motorfest (PS5, PS4)

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PS5)

Football Manager 26 Console (PS5)

Warriors: Abyss (PS5, PS4)

Squirrel with a Gun (PS5)

The Casting of Frank Stone (PS5)

Monster Train (PS5)

Along with these, Premium members will also get access to Wild Arms 4 as part of the Classics Catalog.

What stands out this month

The April lineup includes a few known titles along with some lesser-known ones. The Crew Motorfest is an open-world racing game set in Hawaii, offering different types of vehicles and environments to explore. If you like racing games, this is one of the bigger additions this month.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is another highlight. It brings updated visuals while continuing Aloy’s story in a world taken over by machines.

Football Manager 26 Console is more of a management game where you control a football club rather than playing matches directly. It includes licensed leagues and lets you handle tactics, transfers, and team setup.

Mix of genres continues

The rest of the list is a mix of different styles. Warriors: Abyss leans more towards fast-paced action with large-scale fights, while Monster Train is more about strategy and planning your moves.

Then there are a couple of different picks as well. Squirrel with a Gun goes for a more chaotic, sandbox-style approach, while The Casting of Frank Stone focuses on a story-driven experience where your choices change how things unfold.

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Release date and availability

All these games will be available from April 21 for users subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. As always, the availability depends on the subscription plan. Essential tier users will not get access to these titles as part of the Game Catalog.