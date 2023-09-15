Spider Man 2 in India: Marvel’s Spider Man-2 will launch globally on October 20. Ahead of the official, the game is available for pre-orders on in India. Interested gamers can pre-order the game via Amazon India and Sony Centre website wherein it is available at a price of Rs 4,999. The Amazon India website shows that the game will go on sale on October 20 and that it will be delivered to the buyers between October 21 and the October 29, while the Sony Centre’s official website in India says that it will start delivering the game starting October 20.

It is worth noting that while Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game is available for pre-orders on Amazon India and Sony Centre now, the game has been available for pre-orders on GamesTheShop since June 2023. On the platform, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition is available at a price of Rs 4,999, while the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition is available at a price of Rs 14,390 for pre-ordering. You can check out more details here.

PS5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle

In addition to the Spider-Man 2 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Bundle is also available for pre-orders in India. Sony had announced the Spider-Man 2 edition of its PS5 gaming console back in July. The special edition gaming console went up for pre-orders in select markets across the globe, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal shortly after. Now, months later, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Bundle is finally available for pre-orders in India. The Spider-Man 2 edition PS5 gaming console costs Rs 62,990 in India and it can be pre-ordered via Amazon India and Sony Centre’s official India website.

Just the Spider-Man 2 game, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Bundle will go on sale in the country on October 20. Both the platforms will start shipping the gaming console thereafter. For your reference, the standard edition of the PlayStation 5 gaming console costs Rs 54,990 in India, while the digital edition of the PlayStation 5 gaming console costs Rs 44,940. Both the variants are available for purchase on Amazon India and Sony Centre’s official India website.